Sigma Systems CTO Catherine Michel to Speak at Women in Communications Event

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog driven software, has confirmed today that its Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel, will be speaking at Light Reading's Women in Comms luncheon to be held November 1st in London.

The event will take place during Light Reading's OSS in the Era of SDN and NFV conference. Speakers include the editors of Light Reading and analysts of Heavy Reading, alongside industry guest speakers including Sigma's Catherine Michel. This event brings together leading women in communications and their male allies to discuss everything related to the state of the industry today, including why diversity in the workplace matters, and why companies should care about the disparity in representation and pay of female employees.

Earlier this year, Catherine was named to the top 50 Women to Watch 2017 and the Power 100 by Global Telecoms Business - the only CTO on the list. Catherine is a public advocate and mentor for women in IT and sits on the TM Forum Executive Committee.

As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine is responsible for the company's product portfolio and strategy. She regularly advises service provider CxOs and industry analysts on how to transform into digital savvy businesses for the digital economy, frequently appearing on stage and in written publications.

About Sigma Systems (sigma-systems.com or Twitter @SigmaSystems)

Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products.

The company's portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management and Provisioning products. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers.

Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia, with technology and integration partners in over 100 countries.