MaxLinear G.hn Wave-2 Technology Selected by Cambridge Industries Group (CIG) for New HomeMesh Networking Products

Broadband World Forum MaxLinear, Inc.Â (NYSE MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, today announced that Cambridge Industries Group (CIG) has selected its G.hn Wave 2 chipsets to build four new products that help carriers address the gigabit home networking market.

CIG is a leading global original design manufacturer / joint design manufacturer (ODM / JDM) based in Shanghai with US headquarters in Santa Clara, CA. The new family of products developed by CIG address multiple needs of the global market:

CIG's G.hn products enable consumers and carriers to address the challenges of whole-home Wi-Fi delivery including overcoming attenuation by walls and other construction material, interference from neighboring Wi-Fi networks, and other issues. By using CIG's G.hn products as an always-on wired backhaul, CIG's Wi-Fi extenders provide a more robust Wi-Fi experience that can deliver 4K video to any room without buffering delays or packet drops.

All CIG G.hn products include Gigabit Ethernet ports, multiple LEDs that display connectivity and security status, and can be installed by any user at the push of a button. CIG G.hn products are certified by HomeGrid Forum, which provides carriers and consumers with guarantees of interoperability with other certified G.hn products.

"By leveraging MaxLinear's G.hn technology, CIG has been able to rapidly develop a full range of carrier-grade products that can accommodate the needs of any service provider, regardless of the cabling of their customers," said Ali Taslimi, EVP and Head of North America Sales and Marketing at CIG. "The fact that the same software and chip family can be reused across multiple networking products has significantly reduced our R&D effort and has enabled CIG to quickly adapt to our global customer needs."

"Leading vendors like CIG, which have a long history of manufacturing broadband equipment for the best-known brands in the service provider industry, are the perfect partners to leverage MaxLinear's G.hn technology," said Will Torgerson, MaxLinear Vice President & General Manager of the Broadband Group. "We look forward to jointly developing a new generation of gigabit-class Wi-Fi extenders and network adapters that enable carriers to deliver gigabit services that consumers can enjoy in every room in their homes, while providing carriers with options like remote monitoring via TR-069, remote firmware upgrades and strong AES-128 encryption."

These new G.hn products are part of CIG's HomeMeshâ„¢ offering, which provides users with a total home networking solution with stable connections, low latency, seamless roaming, and high throughput that crosses multiple wireless and wireline media. In addition, CIG's HomeMeshâ„¢ software platform and mobile app offer users a convenient and unified configuration and user experience for their pay-as-it-grows-based home network.

CIG is exhibiting HomeMesh products at the Broadband World Forum in Berlin, Germany, October 24th-26th, 2017. Please contact a CIG sales representative to arrange for an appointment.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

About Cambridge Industries Group (CIG)

CIG is a leading global SDN / NFV networking equipment manufacturer based in Shanghai (China) with US headquarters in Silicon Valley (Santa Clara, CA). CIG is a privately held company founded by Gerald G. Wong in 2005, with a focus on developing and manufacturing PON, home-networking (routers, Wi-Fi, G.hn and MoCA APs, etc.) and Carrier Ethernet switching products. For more information, please visit www.cambridgeig.com.

