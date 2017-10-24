ADTRAN Mosaic Wins Gold Stevie Award Extending its Lead as the World’s Most Awarded Software-Defined Access Architecture

ADTRANÂ , Inc., (NASDAQ ADTN), a leading provider of next generation open networking solutions, today announced that ADTRAN Mosaic has been awarded a Gold Stevie Award at the 2017 International Business Awards within the category of "Best New Product or Service of the Year Software Cloud Platform." Now in its 15th year and judged by a worldwide panel of 200 executives, the Stevie Awards honor the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and individuals worldwide. This award extends the lead for ADTRAN Mosaic as the most awarded SD Access solution in the market.

"We pride ourselves on our ability and reputation for addressing service providers' requirements. ADTRAN Mosaic's latest recognition extends its position as the world's most awarded solution for providing modular, component-based network architectures that are open, disaggregated, programmable and scalable," said Gary Bolton, vice president of global marketing, ADTRAN. "We are thrilled that ADTRAN Mosaic has achieved global industry recognition and adoption by service providers around the world less than 18 months after the launch of this disruptive architecture. We look forward to continuing to help service providers explore, advance and implement their SDN/NFV strategies."

ADTRAN Mosaic is the industry's first, most open and complete SD-Access solution. It enables service providers to accelerate their path to SD-Access architecture, allowing them to better collaborate and compete with emerging OTT providers operating at web-scale. Key Mosaic components include:

The portfolio recently expanded to include ADTRAN's Mosaic Broadband Subscriber Management Suite, as part of its Software-Defined Service Edge portfolio, which leverages software to establish and manage subscriber sessions, serving as the entry point to the access network from the ISP or network provider edge. This software suite eliminates legacy broadband network gateway (BNG) routers from the network, enabling operators reduce upfront capital and ongoing operational costs by an order of magnitude.

Broadening the relevance of SD-Access, ADTRAN formally launched the ADTRAN Mosaic Open Network Alliance to foster the widespread development and industry adoption of SDN and NFV solutions based on open standards, while maximizing the utility that such open collaborations can deliver.

The accolades that ADTRAN Mosaic has received include the following awards:

A complete list of all of the 2017 Stevie Award winners can be found here: http://stevieawards.com/iba/2017-stevie-award-winners.

