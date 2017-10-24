QVC Makes the Leap into Ultra HD in Germany with SES Video

QVC will bring an enhanced TV experience to its viewers with the launch of its Ultra HD channel in Germany, the seventh channel in ultra high definition in the country, via SES's prime orbital slot 19.2 degrees East.

Under the ten-year agreement announced by SES, QVC will utilize additional capacity for its upgrade to Ultra HD and rely on SES's wholly-owned subsidiary MX1 for encoding in HEVC format and uplink services. QVC is also renewing capacity for distribution of the channel in Standard and High Definition.

"As we carry the largest line-up of HD and UHD channels worldwide, it is part of our DNA to help our customers bring the best possible picture quality to their audience. We are very excited to continue working with QVC for its transmission not only in SD and in HD, but now also in Ultra HD," said Ferdinand Kayser, CEO of SES Video. "This agreement clearly underlines the ability of SES Video, augmented by MX1, to offer its customers a full suite of video solutions."

"We want to offer our customers the best possible shopping experience through our various sales channels. Our goal is for viewers to receive our TV programming in the best possible picture quality - and broadcasting in Ultra HD confirms this claim," said Mathias Bork, CEO of QVC Germany.

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

About QVC

Based in West Chester, Pennsylvania (USA) and founded in 1986, QVC combines the best of retail, media and social to create a unique shopping experience. Every day, in nine countries and counting, QVC engages millions of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products, from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry. Along the way, we connect with shoppers via live dialog, engaging stories, interesting personalities and award-winning customer service.

QVC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Interactive Corporation and is attributed to the QVC Group tracking stock (NASDAQ: QVCA, QVCB). It has more than 17,000 employees and retail operations in the U.S., Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, France, and through a joint venture in China. Worldwide, QVC engages shoppers via 15 broadcast networks reaching more than 360 million homes, seven websites and 195 social pages.

zulily has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Active Corporation since October 2015. Launched in 2010, zulily is headquartered in Seattle. Among mass merchants, the combined QVC Group (including QVC and zulily) is the #8 mobile retailer globally according to Internet Retailer.

QVC is one of the most successful and profitable digital retail companies in the German market with 3,100 employees and four sites: Düsseldorf, Hückelhoven, Bochum and Kassel.

