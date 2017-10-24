Tunisie Telecom Enables Communities and Connects Lives with First Deployment of ADTRAN Remote-Powered DSLAMs

ADTRANÂ , Inc., (NASDAQ ADTN), a leading provider of next generation open networking solutions, today marks another milestone in its EMEA Enabling Communities Connecting Lives program with the latest deployment for its sealed outside plant (OSP) DSLAM solutions in the North African market. Incumbent operator Tunisie Telecom (TT) is leveraging ADTRAN's solutions to deliver next generation copper based broadband services to locations where laying fiber is cost prohibitive and or electrical power sources are unreliable or unavailable.

The ADTRAN 1148VX OSP DSLAM enables operators, like TT, to offer subscribers in all areas higher broadband speeds (more than 90Mb/s with distance of around 200m with remote power, more than 59Mb/s with 802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz WiFi, and more than 20Mb/s for distance of about 2km) by deploying environmentally-sealed, temperature-hardened micro-FTTX solutions that can avoid the delay penalties incurred waiting for the local electrical utility to provide power. ADTRAN's copper backhaul is a unique way for operators such as TT to cut cost and expedite deployment into hard-to-reach areas that may be far away from traditional MSAN sites, and too expensive or time-consuming to consider fiber deployment in the short term. Benefiting from investment protection due to the fiber ready status of all ADTRAN OSP DSLAMs, TT's initiative ensures all of Tunisia can benefit from a path towards ultrafast broadband.

"By harnessing next-generation access technology in innovative and sustainable ways, TT can transform communities and boost local economic growth among residential and business subscribers," said Werner Heinrich, director broadband solutions at ADTRAN. "Having already deployed over 130,000 of these nodes in some of the world's harshest climates, ADTRAN is the market-leading choice for accelerating affordable broadband service deployment in challenged environments."

ADTRAN OSP DSLAMs are widely deployed by operators around the world, supporting millions of ultrafast broadband ports. ADTRAN's solution offers a low profile, zero maintenance form factor, and has the most comprehensive portfolio of OSP DSLAMs with unique solutions, such as copper backhaul, 48P-384P System Level Vectoring and universal power supplies that support DC/AC/Span Power sources.

"Between our FTTH coverage and areas served with VDSL2 services from MSANs deployed in traditional ways, there are numerous locations where we wish to improve broadband subscriber speeds rapidly and cost-effectively by evolving our network design," said Jamel Sakka, CTO at Tunisie Telecom. "Tunisie Telecom is committed to providing high speed broadband services on a widespread basis, working alongside market leading vendors to develop solutions that address the needs of our customers within a sustainable business model."

ADTRAN's ECCL program has benefited hundreds of communities, driving economic development, transforming healthcare, government services and connecting classrooms with other learning centres around the world.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of networking and communications equipment. ADTRAN's products enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations, and millions of individual users worldwide. For more information, please visit www.adtran.com

About Tunisie Telecom

Founded more than 165 years ago, Tunisie Telecom is the fully integrated telecom services operator in Tunisia, with leading market positions across all segments with over 7 million customers and an employee base of c.7,500. Tunisie Telecom offers the largest mobile coverage in the country, owns and operates a nationwide fixed and fiber network infrastructure. This is complemented by an extensive submarine cable network allowing for direct and fully redundant connectivity with Europe, Africa and Asia. Tunisie Telecom's service offering ranges from 4G mobile broadband to Fiber-To-The-Home and Fiber-To-The-Building as well as cloud and IP-MPLS solutions for enterprises. For more information, please visit www.tunisietelecom.tn.