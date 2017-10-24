3CLogic Promoted to ServiceNow® Silver Technology Partner

3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud call center software for the enterprise market, today announced its recent promotion to Silver Technology Partner status for ServiceNow. The recognition is based on the company's continued performance and growing adoption for it's certified CTI and complete contact center integration with ServiceNow's various platforms, including IT Service Management (ITSM), HR, and Customer Service Management (CSM). The latest recognition ranks 3CLogic among the first to achieve the elevated status as ServiceNow's Store and PartnerNow platform continue to gather more speed.

"We are extremely proud of the elevation in status," explains 3CLogic's CEO Denis Seynhaeve. "It serves as a direct reflection of the increased market awareness for 3CLogic's voice solution and it's ability to enhances customer relationships and agent productivity, while validating our continued commitment to weave voice into the fabric of ServiceNow's architecture to provide clients with a truly integrated CTI offering."

With Global 2000 firms among it latest set of clients, 3CLogic has enjoyed increasing demand for its Amazon® Web Services-based (AWS) offering with active deployments on four continents. More importantly, its ability to offer either a pure or hybrid cloud option for organizations still tethered to legacy or on-premise systems (ie: Cisco, Avaya, etc.) has simplified the migration path to cloud for many. In the meantime, the company continues to enhance it full suite of contact center features and functionality, including IVR, ACD, CTI, skills-based routing, integration with Amazon Lex® and Polly®, and much more to help drive enhanced agent performance and overall operational visibility.

For more information, visit www.3clogic.com.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic is a leading provider of cloud call center software, offering a seamlessly integrated multichannel and Computer Telephony Integrations (CTI) platform for today's enterprise businesses. Designed to complement existing operational workflows and/or on-premise legacy systems, 3CLogic provides a unified 360-degree view to optimize and analyze client interactions for either sales, customer support, or call center organizations. Built on a unique architecture hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), 3CLogic provides both a pure or hybrid cloud solution while delivering market-leading security, scalability, system flexibility, and reliability.