ADTRAN Announces Next-Generation mmWave Backhaul and Access Solutions

BERLIN &ADTRANÂ , Inc., (NASDAQ ADTN), a leading provider of next generation open networking solutions, today announced an agreement with CCS to deliver self organizing mmWave technology for backhaul and access capabilities to wired and wireless operators as they embrace 5G densification architectures and significantly higher access speeds.

The global agreement with CCS, a UK-based pioneer in self-organizing 5G mmWave backhaul and Gigabit access, forms the latest development in ADTRAN's Mosaic Open Network Alliance initiative. It complements ADTRAN's existing SD-Access based NG-PON2 solution for 5G backhaul, featuring non-service impacting wavelength agility and ultra-low latency to safeguard the extraordinary SLA performance demands of 5G, IoT and other mission-critical services.

"The resiliency, scale and low-latency capabilities of the ADTRAN SD-Access based mmWave solution make it the clear choice for operators seeking an affordable and sustainable 5G rollout, specifically in those instances where backhaul fiber is initially unavailable or impractical," said Hossam Salib, VP, cable & wireless strategy at ADTRAN. "Extending our portfolio to include Metnet-CCS' unique self-organizing mmWave backhaul solution-adds a crucial wireless alternative, creating a complete customer proposition for all operators eager to execute fast, seamless deployment of dense 5G networks and other Gigabit access solutions for both residential and enterprise customers."

ADTRAN Mosaic Open Network Alliance was established in August, 2017, to accelerate the industry's transition to open programmable, scalable networks and to provide operators from across the globe with a single point of reference for leading SD-Access and NFV solutions. CCS Metnet's integration with ADTRAN Mosaic's open architecture ensures total control and optimum operational efficiency across the network, irrespective of physical access medium.

"We see this open network alliance as driving value for customers around the world by bringing together the global technology leaders for both fixed and wireless access and backhaul solutions," said Steve Greaves, CEO at CCS. "The combination of our pioneering wireless mesh/SON technology, with ADTRAN's 5G-ready NG-PON2 solution, offers huge advantages to operators as they pursue next-generation service opportunities and roll out open, software-defined networks."

About ADTRAN ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of networking and communications equipment. ADTRAN's products enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations, and millions of individual users worldwide. For more information, please visit www.adtran.com

AboutÂ CCS CCS (Cambridge Communication Systems) is the creator of Metnet - the world's only self-organising 5G microwave backhaul for small cell, 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), CCTV and fibre extension applications.

In major live deployments from Asia to North America, Metnet is powering networks to mmWave 5G performance - intuitively, scalably, flexibly and cost-effectively.

Delivering high capacity, ultra-low latency and ultra-fast deployment, Metnet is optimised for performance edge today and multigigabit to 100Gbps capacity tomorrow. Metnet's proven capability is trusted at the heart of some of the world's most demanding and data-heavy networks, including a pre-5G network for Telefonica O2 in London, at the heart of the world's largest financial centre.

With a unique self-organising mesh solution for realising 5G - and beyond - CCS's innovation and vision is connecting the 5G world.

