MJC - Ancient Wisdom Meets Modern Channels

The ancient practice of feng shui may have been developed in China over 3,000 years ago, but it can still bring good fortune, balance and harmony to our busy lives, today. However, like many valuable historical traditions, it is important to find current ways to integrate these practices into modern life. This is where the launch of mjc fs.com is making an impact.

Launching mjc-fs.com

Created by well-respected chief feng shui consultant, Master Ma (Ma Jun Cheng), the new mjc-fs.com is an online platform that offers a rich resource of feng shui materials and services. Master Ma is a distinguished feng shui master, who has taken his lifetime of experience and created an engaging, dynamic platform for all ages, that heralds the modern age of feng shui.

Using online tools, it's easy to request a quotation or to make an appointment for feng shui services. From choosing auspicious dates and names, to business and residential layouts and selections, mjc-fs.com offers personal feng shui advice and consultations for everyone.

An online eBook library offers access to metaphysical texts and books on topics including wealth and prosperity, marriage, science, spirituality and more. These can be downloaded for a reasonable fee (around HKD18 per title). Online videos and lessons are personally scripted and crafted by Master Ma, including two games that visitors to the website can play, to strengthen their understanding of feng shui practice.

Having authored over 50 financial books, Ma Jun Cheng is sought after for his business insights and wisdom. For businesses, he provides layout and selection advice, and naming services. For expectant parents, or adults looking to improve their fortune, a good name can mean a long and happy life. Master Ma can provide auspicious names that support good fortune for the future.

For more information, or to experience the newest O2O fengshui service, please visit: www.mjc-fs.com

About Master Ma Ma Jun Cheng is a respected feng shui master who has, since childhood, been passionate about learning metaphysics from renowned practitioners for over 40 years. His own approach is rooted in his studies, which incorporate both an enterprising business mindset and a social conscience.