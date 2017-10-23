Amkor Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results on October 30, 2017

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter 2017 after the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, October 30, 2017. Amkor management will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5 00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, October 30, 2017.

The conference call will be webcast by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at Amkor's website: www.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-645-6380 or 1-404-991-3911. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's website or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (conference ID 98894733).

The webcast will also be distributed over NASDAQ OMX's investor distribution network to both institutional and individual investors. Institutional investors can access the call via NASDAQ OMX's password-protected event management site, StreetEvents (www.streetevents.com).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test, and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for more than 250 of the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor's operating base includes 10 million square feet of floor space, with production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the U.S. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.