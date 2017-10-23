Securus Technologies’ Associate Population Increases by 2.5x Over the Last Nine (9) Years

Securus Technologies, a leading provider of civil and criminal justice technology solutions for public safety, investigation, corrections and monitoring, announced that its Associate population has increased 2.5 times since 2008.

"At Securus we value our employees' contributions. The Company's growth can be largely attributed to their hard work and dedication. We refer to each other as Associates because we view each other as partners in the business rather than boss/subordinate relationships. This allows for a better flow of ideas and innovation up and down the organization, and a sense of ownership for all," explains Richard A. ("Rick") Smith, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Securus Technologies.

Securus provides a multitude of benefits to care for our Associates' needs both in the present and long term. In addition to spending $45 million dollars on self-insured healthcare over the past nine (9) years for the Associates, we have also provided tuition reimbursements for Associates to continue their education with higher degrees - up to $3,500 per year per Associate and graduation bonuses to management team members who go back to school to earn or finish a degree. We have an attractive incentive plan with quarterly bonus payments for exempt associates based on the performance of the company and a long-term equity incentive program that rewards the most senior managers for value creation over long periods of time. We have also created more than 3,000 promotional opportunities that allowed our Associates to expand or progress in their careers. That is 3,000 internal promotional opportunities over nine (9) years!

From their first day of employment, Associates learn the Securus Integrity Pledge to our customers and begin to gain a clear understanding of what is important at Securus. Our people, programs, and technology all matter. We expect all Associates to be open and honest in our dealings; to provide the best level of customer service; to learn as much as they can about the important work they do; and to be responsible and truthful in their interactions by showing our customers respect, dignity, and integrity in all business dealings. "The Associates are the core of what we do and the company's success depends on each one of us living up to this Pledge every day. Throughout the year, we conduct conference calls to communicate across the organization. This provides executives an opportunity to share with all Associates our financial progress, information on acquisitions, share customer feedback, celebrate successes, and recognize Associates for recent achievements," said Kate Lengyel, Vice President of Human Resources.

Securus is always looking for ways to improve the Associate experience at Securus. Associates share their opinions through an annual workplace satisfaction survey. Scores are up on average 14.5% since starting the survey in 2010. Securus has received more than 1,500 comments and improvement ideas. These comments, suggestions, and feedback create actionable items to improve the organization.

In 2015, we implemented a new program to increase recognition and positive feedback. The new platform, "EarnIt," has provided an avenue for Associates to communicate positively with each other and more than 13,000 messages will be shared by our Associates on it this year. Securus is also committed to spending thousands on our wellness plan each year to increase the overall well-being of our Associates' health.

"The Securus Management Team is constantly aware of improving our Associate experience within the company and managing the growth of the organization in a positive manner. We work hard as leaders and each of us has an important role within the company to meet the needs of our customers. Securus commends each of their Associates for pledging to do their best each day for the benefit of our customers," said Smith.

"Working at Securus is special if you are interested in helping society," said Smith. "We work with corrections and law enforcement directly to save lives and prevent crimes. Our products help to save the lives of inmates, of victims, of witnesses, of corrections and law enforcement officers and their families, and all of society. When we receive a letter from an officer or detective thanking us for helping to solve an old murder or preventing a new crime - it does not go into my paycheck but it does go into my account for helping society. There is no profession that helps society more - over millions of beneficiaries I think - - and growing daily.

"Securus encourages its Associates to give back to the communities in which we serve. Since 2008, Securus Associates have pledged $1.7M to the United Way. They have packaged food to reduce hunger, served in soup kitchens, stocked food pantries, and read to children along with countless supply drives for those in need. Securus Associates raised $20,000 for the American Red Cross for recent hurricane victims, and many more humanitarian-oriented projects."

ABOUT SECURUS TECHNOLOGIES

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and serving more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 inmates across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. Securus Technologies focuses on connecting what matters®. To learn more about our full suite of civil and criminal justice technology solutions, please visit SecurusTechnologies.com.