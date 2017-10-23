Howe Releases Confidential Reports Obtained at Fair Isaac Corporation, SubscriberWise Confirms

SubscriberWise, the nation's largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the full release of company founder David Howe's personal and confidential consumer credit reports from Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian. The never before published reports were procured at Fair Isaac Corporation's 'myFICO' (www.myfico.com) consumer credit site and span a multi year period.

The reports reflect the most successful and highest achieving consumer credit reports ever scored in the worldwide history of financial and banking underwriting since Alan Turning invented the computer age. Moreover, the 850 FICO reports - with the credit profiles and utilization documented - will generate relative exceptional rankings in the 99th percentile and higher across every scoring model in existence, offering further categorical proof that models are highly consistent when data scored is also consistent.

Except for redacted personally identifying and account information, the comprehensive credit reports depict a number of different scoring scenarios. The relatively common scoring scenarios include the impact of a single hard (voluntary) inquiry - and the subsequent 3-point increase after the removal of the inquiry a few days later. Also included are reports that include accounts scored with and without balances indicated (utilization), and a FICO Tri-Bureau report that unequivocally proves the benefit of having a revolving account balance at the moment a score is generated.

The Tri-Bureau report is offered specifically to end the question of whether having a small balance reported at the moment a score is generated will improve a FICO Score.

According to the award-winning risk management company and nationwide Issuing Consumer Reporting Agency, the company founder and global Credit Czar is providing the information as part of a bequest to the citizens of the United States -- and the world -- for credit education and empowerment.

The information is also provided for the overall public benefit and the permanent historical record.

See the FICO 850 reports:

See the FICO inquiry reports

See the FICO utilization reports

See the FICO Tri-Bureau report

