CommScope Celebrates its Catawba, N.C. Facility’s Golden Anniversary

Before there was a company called CommScope, there was the Superior Continental Corporation, a manufacturer of coaxial cable for small independent telephone companies. One of the products manufactured in Superior's Catawba, N.C. facility, which opened in 1967, was a struggling product line called Comm Scope.

In 1976, Frank Drendel led a group of investors to acquire the Comm/Scope coaxial cable division from Superior and founded the company that today is known as CommScope in Hickory, N.C. Drendel focused his early efforts on the fledgling cable television industry. The CommScope coaxial cable produced in Catawba would later help change the face of the cable television industry.

As it observes its 50th anniversary, the Catawba facility is the largest hybrid fiber-coaxial facility for broadband networks in the world. Today, CommScope's solutions can be found in:

"The history of CommScope starts in Catawba," said Eddie Edwards, president and chief executive officer, CommScope. "The cable television industry became one of the most powerful communication industries in the late 20th century, and CommScope's success there led it to establish leading positions in serving building enterprises in 2004, the wireless industry in 2007 and the fiber connectivity market in 2015. Who would have guessed that the company that was founded in the Catawba valley in 1976 would transform itself from a local company making cable to a world leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks."

As part of the facility's golden anniversary, employees were treated to a party attended by some of CommScope's current and former executives, long serving employees and local and Catawba County, N.C. officials.

This ISO9001-certified 1 million-square foot facility employs more than 500 people and produces more than 344,000 miles of cable every year-enough to circle the earth more than 8 times. Employee longevity is a cornerstone to the facility's success. The average year of service at Catawba is more than 20 years, with a total of more than 12,000 years of experience employed.

As the telecommunication industry evolved, Catawba's role evolved as well. CommScope's research and development, located at the facility, stayed ahead of industry needs by developing cabling solutions that would later become industry standards for the cable television market such as the Parameter III (P3) and the Quantum Reach (QR)-both still being used today.

Today, Catawba is one of CommScope's main manufacturing and product development facilities for its connectivity and mobility divisions including:

"CommScope is thankful to all the Catawba employees that continue to deliver superior technology, solutions and services to our customers and partners," Edwards added.

Besides manufacturing innovative network solutions, Catawba is also proud of being "green." Established in 1988, the site's award-winning ReelSmart Recycling Program enables CommScope to save more than 20,000 trees by reusing more than 100,000 cable reels every year.

Edwards added that the demand for CommScope solutions continues to be driven by the rapid growth of data traffic and need for bandwidth.

"CommScope enables communication through a constant focus on innovation, agility and integrity," Edwards said. "We continue to drive innovation in networks and technologies with high-performance, high-quality products and many of those products are manufactured here in Catawba."

Watch this video showcasing the Catawba facility.

