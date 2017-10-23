High Demand from Automotive Sector to Boost the PCB Market | Technavio

According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global printed circuit board (PCB) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Printed Circuit Board Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global printed circuit board market into six major end-user segments, of which the top three are discussed in detail below:

Communication network infrastructure

Communication network infrastructure includes enterprise network equipment, wireline network equipment, subscriber equipment, data center server, and cable/multiservice operator equipment. The deployment of next-generation wireless networks such as Wi-Fi, WiMAX, 3G/4G, and ultra-wideband requires highly centralized and decentralized base station and complex telecommunication network infrastructure. This requires high-performance printed circuit board for broadcasting networks. In addition, rising virtualization and cloud computing is surging the internet traffic worldwide, which is expected to increase the infrastructure spending by service providers.

"This segment requires a wide range of printed circuit boards, which are crucial for the functioning of communication network infrastructure equipment. Different types of electronic components are used in numerous communication network infrastructure devices, and all connect electrically with the help of printed circuit boards," says Raghu Raj Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for embedded systems research.

Consumer electronics

The consumer electronics segment in the global printed circuit board market consists of audio systems smart phones, tablets, personal computers, smart home appliances, smart wearables, and TVs, which require sophisticated and high-performance printed circuit boards for efficient working without any glitches.

Printed circuit boards are considered the brain of the smartphone, as they run the entire system. There are various components on printed circuit boards that ensure smooth functioning of a smartphone. Smartphone giants, Apple and Samsung, are expected to feature the next-generation boards such as substrate like printed (SLP) circuit board in their upcoming phones, iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8. SLP will double the efficiency while reducing the width and area. Printed circuit board manufacturers are focusing on the smartphone segment separately, as the smartphone is a big end-use application for printed circuit boards.

Automotive electronics

The printed circuit board is highly being adopted in the automotive segment due to increase in the incorporation of electronics in the vehicles, which use printed circuit boards for various applications and systems. Printed circuit boards play an important role in the automotive electronics industry, as they form the fundamental structure for electronic connectivity. The printed circuit boards are used to maintain the device performance and to connect all the electronic components through conductive paths electrically. Hence, the demand for printed circuit board is directly proportional to the electronic components in the automotive segment.

"Safety regulations by the government have led to a major boost in the incorporation of electronic applications in automotives. Driver safety and fuel emission impact on the environment is the primary driver of the auto electronics market. In terms of commercial vehicles, automotive manufacturers must meet the specified performance standards set by the government. This augurs well for the growth of the printed circuit market," says Raghu.

