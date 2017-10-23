Sagemcom Unveils the Next-Generation Multi-Gigabit Solutions

AFTER THE SUCCESS OF ITS ONE GIGABIT GATEWAY RANGE, SAGEMCOM RELEASES TO THE OPERATORS THE NEXT GENERATION MULTI GIGABIT GATEWAYS VDSL 35B G.FAST PON, 2.5G 10G PON, DOCSIS 3.1 INTEGRATING HIGH EFFICIENCY 802.11AX Wi Fi, IN ADDITION TO NEW SMART HOME CONNECTIVITY SOLUTIONS INCLUDING DISTRIBUTED WI FI, VOICE CONTROL AND HOME AUTOMATION.

The VDSL 35B / G.fast / FTTH / PON universal gateway, F@st 5380, integrates G.fast 212MHz, GPON and 802.11ax Wi-Fi, enabling the operators to deliver Multi-Gigabit end-to-end services, and to meet the growing bandwidth required by the end-users. F@st 5380 benefits from the last innovations of the in-house field proven Sagemcom SWANTM software suite including big data, Wi-Fi distribution, smart diagnostics…

The next generation Fiber gateways range includes two products:

Both implement the latest 802.11ax Wi-Fi technology.

The third generation of our DOCSIS 3.1 & 32*8 gateway, F@st3890, is designed in a very compact form factor. This product can implement either in-house field proven Sagemcom SWANTM software suite or the well-known RDK-B.

In addition to the above comprehensive range, and in order to enhance the user experience, Sagemcom proposes Wi-Fi smart extenders, in dual-band and tri-band. These products, associated with steering and monitoring solutions, offer a dynamic response to the varying Wi-Fi environment and the best use of the Wi-Fi capacity. New voice control and home automation solutions are also available enabling operators to offer innovative services.

A live demonstration of these solutions is available at the Sagemcom booth #C102 at the Broadband World Forum 2017 in Berlin.

About Sagemcom

A French high-tech group of international dimensions, Sagemcom operates on the broadband (digital home, set-top boxes, Internet gateways, telephony and multimedia terminals), smart city (smart meter, smart grid, smart site, smart infra, smart services) and Internet of Things (founding member of LoRa Alliance) markets. With a revenue of 1.5 billion euros, Sagemcom employs 4,000 people on five continents. Sagemcom aims to stay a world leader in communicating terminals with high added value. For more information, www.sagemcom.com // www.facebook.com/SagemcomOfficial // https://twitter.com/Sagemcom