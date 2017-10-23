SlingStudio Announces 4K Video Support, Live Production Enhancements and Custom RTMP Features

SlingStudio today unveiled new features to further bolster its multi camera video production capabilities, including 4K video support, live production enhancements and custom RTMP for live broadcasting. These features will be available for download to new and existing SlingStudio units. SlingStudio is the industry's first portable, wireless multi camera video production and livestreaming platform by Sling Media L.L.C., a subsidiary of DISH Network Corp.

"SlingStudio continues to give content creators more power in producing high-quality productions with efficiency, flexibility and ease of use," said Paddy Rao, senior vice president of product development at Sling Media. "With the newest features, users have greater editing control to strengthen the visual and audio production quality of their content."

New SlingStudio features

The following new features will provide SlingStudio users enhanced capabilities in multi-camera production:

4K video support : Livestream a production in HD and seamlessly convert to camera's native 4K resolution in post-production, using Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC and Apple Final Cut Pro® X. All effects, transitions and cuts from the SlingStudio Console app will be automatically retained, saving hours of re-editing.

Live production enhancements : Upgrades to live production capabilities include pre-existing video import and custom graphic insertion. Pre-existing video import enables users to easily access pre-recorded video as a source inside the SlingStudio Console app, instead of a separate computer or video player that occupies one of SlingStudio's four switchable video sources. This makes it easier for content producers to incorporate pre-recorded video into live broadcasts in real time.

Custom graphic insertion allows users to insert, resize and change the transparency of custom JPG and PNG graphics - including logos, lower-thirds, profile picture, ads and background images - and overlay them on a live program feed. Images can be imported from SD cards and USB drives and saved within the Console app for later use to create streamlined, high-quality visual edits.

Custom RTMP for live broadcasting : Users can expand their live-switched program output beyond Facebook and YouTube to custom destinations that support RTMP (Real-Time Messaging Protocol), such as Twitch, Twitter/Periscope, Livestream and Ustream. Custom RTMP also allows users to increase the visibility of their live programs by simultaneously streaming footage to multiple sites via RTMP-supported services like Restream.io.

Custom graphic insertion and custom RTMP for live broadcasting are now available to users. 4K video support will be available to Mac users in November, with Windows compatibility to follow in coming weeks. Pre-existing video import will also roll out in November.

For more information on SlingStudio, visit MySlingStudio.com. For multimedia assets, visit MySlingStudio.com/press.

About Sling Media

Sling Media empowers video producers and consumers with its video capture, compression and delivery technologies. A wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH), Sling Media L.L.C. is behind the groundbreaking SlingStudio multi-camera production system that changes how directors of all skill levels can think about creating and sharing professional-grade video content. Affordable and portable, SlingStudio makes it simple to wirelessly connect multiple cameras to record, monitor, edit and livestream HD video in real time. Since 2004, Sling Media has been a leading provider of multiscreen smart-TV solutions embraced by both consumers and television service providers. Visit MySlingStudio.com and Slingbox.com to learn more.