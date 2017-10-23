ON Semiconductor Recognized by Celestica with a 2016 Total Cost of Ownership Supplier Award, Winning 'Best Semiconductor Partner'

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq ON), driving energy efficient innovations, today announced it has been awarded a 2016 Total Cost of Ownership (TCOO ) Supplier Award from Celestica, a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies. Celestica's awards program recognizes suppliers that provide the best TCOO performance to Celestica and support the company's overall business objectives.

"ON Semiconductor is proud to be recognized by Celestica for each of the 10 years since the program's inception," said Mike Kenyon, senior director, design manufacturing services (DMSI) sales at ON Semiconductor. "In additional to an extensive array of products and solutions, ON Semiconductor is committed to providing unmatched support for customers and partners. Celestica's steadfast collaboration and support enables us to maximize the effectiveness of our global supply chain for solving customers' operational and engineering challenges."

Celestica's TCOO Supplier Awards program evaluates and recognizes the top performers in Celestica's global network of over 4,000 suppliers. Celestica's TCOO system is focused on evaluating supplier performance by measuring the total cost to produce, deliver, and support products and services beyond the supplier invoice price. As such, it considers the following supplier attributes: quality, delivery, price, flexibility, innovation and technology.

"Congratulations to ON Semiconductor for being recognized as the 'Best Semiconductor Partner' in Celestica's supplier awards program," said Paul Blom, Chief Procurement Officer, Celestica. "ON Semiconductor consistently delivers exceptional product support and innovation, and provides Celestica outstanding flexibility and reliability in support of our customers."

