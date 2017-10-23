Growth Opportunities in the North American Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

The "Growth Opportunities in the North American Hosted Cloud Contact Center Market, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This study provides market share for 2016 solution providers in the hosted/cloud contact market. Contact center analytics, quality monitoring, and recording were particular bright spots for growth, as companies seek to get the most out of their existing investments. Inbound contact routing, outbound dialing and IVR systems showed less of a decline than in previous years.

Contact center analytics systems include speech analytics, multi-channel customer interaction analytics, and contact center performance analytics applications. Analytics is of utmost importance to companies as they move towards providing omnichannel customer care and digital transformation. While traditionally divided between agent performance analytics and customer interaction analytics, developments include bridging between the two sets to improve the customer experience and worker experience, as improvements in one are reflected in benefits in the other and vice versa.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vhss35/growth.