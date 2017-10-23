Robin Roberts to Receive Distinguished Service Award at 2018 NAB Show

Co anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America" Robin Roberts will receive the NAB Distinguished Service Award (DSA) during the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas. Roberts will accept her award at the NAB Show Opening on Monday, April 9.

Each year, the NAB DSA recognizes members of the broadcast community who have made significant and lasting contributions to the industry. Previous award recipients include Bob Schieffer, Michael J. Fox, Mary Tyler Moore, President Ronald Reagan, Edward R. Murrow, Bob Hope, Walter Cronkite and Oprah Winfrey, among others.

Roberts began contributing to "Good Morning America" in June 1995 and was named co-anchor in May 2005. Prior to that, she appeared on ESPN's "SportsCenter" and "NFL PrimeTime." Additionally, Roberts heads her own production company, Rock'n Robin Productions, which creates original broadcast and digital programming for ABC and other networks.

Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2007, and five years later, she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Upon her diagnosis, she joined forces with the national marrow donor program, Be the Match, to inform the public about the need for more donors. The registry has seen a tremendous increase since Roberts began her advocacy.

"Robin Roberts has shown indelible poise and strength throughout the course of her broadcasting career and subsequent illness," said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. "As a prominent TV personality, she has become a household name while generously supporting important causes. We look forward to honoring her in April."

Roberts has been recognized with awards and honors from organizations around the country, including The Susan G. Komen Foundation and The Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program. She was also honored with a George Foster Peabody Award and Gracie Award. Additionally, Roberts was recognized with the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY's in July 2013.

Roberts is the author of "From the Heart: 7 Rules to Live By" and her memoir, "Everybody's Got Something," in which she tells the story of her battle against a life-threatening illness, learning life's hardest lessons, and her inspiring return to broadcast television.

Additional information about NAB Show is available here.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 7-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, is the world's largest convention encompassing The M.E.T. Effect, the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With 103,000 attendees from 161 countries and 1,800+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and embrace content delivery to new screens in new ways. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.