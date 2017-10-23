Vology Voted Best Managed IT Firm in Tampa Bay

Vology, a leading Managed IT Services Provider, announced today that Tampa Bay Business Journal readers voted the company Best Managed IT Firm in the region.

The 2017 Best in the Biz: Readers' Choice Awards consists of 38 categories in five groups: food and drinks; events, venues and planning; retail; professional services; and media and marketing. Businesses are based in Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties. Vology is in Pinellas County.

According to Tampa Bay Business Journal, readers submitted thousands of ballots during the recent three-week voting period. In the Best Managed IT Firm category, Vology received the highest number of votes against 18 competitors.

"A community-voted award speaks volumes," said Barry Shevlin, CEO of Vology. "We owe great thanks to our customers for taking the time to recognize Vology for delivering the best, high-quality Managed IT Services in Tampa Bay. We are honored so many local companies trust the control and management of their IT departments to Vology's experienced team of engineers and technical staff. Vology takes care of running IT operations so our customers can pursue a laser-like focus on growing their businesses."

This is the first year of the Best Managed IT Firm category in the six-year history of the Best in the Biz: Readers' Choice Awards.

About Vology

Vology, a leading Managed IT Services Provider, currently monitors, manages and maintains 260,000 devices at 32,000 customer sites through its two geographically redundant, U.S.-based 24/7/365 Network Operations Centers and its nationwide network of 2,200 fully vetted field technicians. Vology, an Inc. 5000-ranked fastest growing private company for 11 consecutive years, is headquartered in Clearwater, Fla. Vology employs more than 400 people across the U.S., 50% of whom are certified technical professionals and engineers.

