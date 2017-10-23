Illegal Robocalls and Caller ID Spoofing Escalate in the U.S.; Currently Number One Consumer Complaint to the FTC and FCC

Insights on solutions to help solve the growing problem of illegal and disruptive robocalls and call spoofing is the focus of an upcoming webinar, Validating Caller ID A Key Initiative to Keep Customers Answering Your Calls. The webinar, which will be held this Thursday, October 26, 2017 from 1 2 p.m. ET, is hosted by the Professional Association for Customer Engagement (PACE).

Registration is now open for the webinar that will be presented by Bryce McWhorter, Director, Product Management, iconectiv, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry connecting more than two billion people every day. It is targeted to marketing professionals, contact center and call center managers, compliance managers and business owners who leverage phone calls as part of a marketing strategy to drive revenue within their business operations.

The discussion will explore the SHAKEN (Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) framework. The framework was developed by leading telecom associations and companies, including iconectiv, for service providers to implement new certificate-based anti-spoofing measures. The webinar will explore the benefits of the framework to consumers and enterprises, how it will be implemented, and the advantages of early adoption.

With more than 30 years of communications industry experience, iconectiv regularly supports industry associations and government agencies developing various technology standards and best practices, including those related to consumer identification and fraud protection.

"The SHAKEN framework will be critical to deploying Secure Telephone Identity technologies that will significantly mitigate unlawful robocalling and spoofing," said Chris Drake, Chief Technology Officer, iconectiv. "With these safeguards in place, consumers will have the ability to decide whether to answer incoming calls based on a verified caller ID. This will help raise consumer confidence, reduce complaints and assist marketers in their outreach to consumers."

PACE is the world's largest association focused on omnichannel customer engagement for marketing, customer service and compliance. A key part of the association's mission is to provide leadership in the professional and ethical use of the telephone when conducting business for the benefit of its members and consumers.

