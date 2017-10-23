Sierra Wireless Delivers End-to-End VPN Connectivity for Law Enforcement Fleets with AirLink® Connection Manager

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ SWIR) (TSX SW), the leading provider of fully integrated device to cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the upcoming release of the AirLinkÂ Connection Manager (ACM) 2.0 VPN appliance for vehicle networking use cases. Compatible with all AirLink routers and gateways, ACM 2.0 is optimized for the AirLink MG90 multi network vehicle router to provide secure FIPS 140 2 compliant, "always on" VPN connectivity between all in vehicle systems connected to the router and to the enterprise.

Unlike traditional VPN solutions, which will disconnect VPN connections when roaming between mobile networks, ACM maintains VPN tunnels and connectivity across networks, ensuring mission-critical applications are uninterrupted and end users have continuous, reliable connectivity. In addition, ACM 2.0 coupled with AirLink MG90 provide law enforcement agencies an end-to-end solution that extends the enterprise network to the vehicle and meets Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) requirements to connect to secure databases.

"We are a trusted partner to more than half of the largest police departments in the U.S. and Canada who rely on AirLink networking solutions in their cruisers and incident response vehicles," said Jason Krause, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Enterprise Solutions, Sierra Wireless. "ACM 2.0 is a turnkey solution that ensures field officers are always connected with the highest level of security, and it is much more cost-effective and easy to deploy than existing VPN solutions."

Purpose-built for AirLink routers and gateways, ACM 2.0 eliminates the need for fixed IP addresses, certificates or special client software on remote devices, simplifying deployments and significantly reducing the cost of ensuring data security. ACM 2.0 is also compatible with the NCP VPN Client for Windows, allowing agencies to extend the same VPN security to Windows laptops for officers and employees outside of the vehicle area network.

AirLink MG90 multi-network vehicle routers are optimized for the most demanding mission-critical wireless applications, including public safety, field services and transit. They unite the fleet with the enterprise network and enable multiple field applications to work simultaneously, further and faster from the vehicle than ever before, with dual-LTE-Advanced extensible multi-network connectivity and support for FirstNetâ„¢ Band 14.

The AirLink Connection Manager (ACM) is available today for all customers, and the ACM 2.0 release will be available in November for new and existing customers on a support contract. AirLink networking solutions are sold through Sierra Wireless' authorized channel partners worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.sierrawireless.com/products-and-solutions/routers-gateways/.

