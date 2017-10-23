Neustar Appoints Former Reed Elsevier and PepsiCo Executive Carolyn Ullerick as Chief Financial Officer

Neustar, Inc., a trusted, neutral provider of real time information services, today announced the appointment of Carolyn Ullerick as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Ullerick will direct all accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, tax, procurement, facilities and corporate development functions, and provide the financial leadership, vision and focus to continue Neustar's growth and transformation. She will report to Lisa Hook, Neustar's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ullerick has extensive global public and private company experience in corporate finance, treasury, tax, investor relations, strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, legal and human resources. Previously, she was the Global CFO of the LexisNexis Group, where she guided the company through over 80 acquisitions, two divestitures and the transformation of the group to a digital powerhouse. She has spent over 30 years managing financial operations for high-tech and consumer packaged goods companies.

"Carolyn is a seasoned finance and business expert with an impressive track record leading multi-billion dollar brands, including a top leadership position at one of the world's most admired consumer goods companies," said Lisa Hook. "Carolyn will bring a unique perspective to Neustar and help us grow our information services business with the same financial discipline we have seen over the years."

"Neustar's transformation to becoming a leading global information services organization has been nothing short of spectacular," said Carolyn Ullerick. Seeing Neustar's market momentum only validates its vision and strategy and I look forward to working with Lisa and the rest of the leadership team to deliver on the company's long-term strategic and growth objectives."

Prior to joining Neustar, Ullerick was Global CFO of the LexisNexis Group (a Reed Elsevier company), where she was responsible for all financial and merger and acquisitions aspects of the multi-billion dollar LexisNexis Legal and Professional Group (LNG). As the CFO of Frito-Lay Canada (a division of PepsiCo), Ullerick focused her efforts on improving the working capital management structure, restructured operational processes and developed regional competitive strategies to drive share gains. At Strategic Insight, a global asset management company, Ullerick was responsible for doubling revenues by completing five acquisitions in 24 months. While at Southam Newspaper Group, Ullerick led the financial turnaround of four newspaper operations, realizing tremendous annual profit improvements. Ullerick holds a B.A. from the University of Western Ontario.

About Neustar

Neustar, Inc. is a leading global information services provider driving the connected world forward with trusted, holistic identity resolution. As the only company capable of knowing with certainty who is on the other end of every interaction, Neustar is trusted by the world's great brands to grow and guard their businesses with the most complete understanding of how to connect people, places and things. The combination of Neustar's unique, accurate, and real-time identity system and its cloud-based workflow solutions empower its clients to make actionable, precise and valuable decisions across marketing, risk, IT/security, network and operations departments. As the sole provider to the U.S. Number Portability Administration Center (NPAC), Neustar also facilitates the routing of all telephone calls and text messages in the U.S. More information is available at https://www.neustar.biz.