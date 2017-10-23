SkyBitz Announces Partnership with Velociti to Optimize Installation and Support for Customers

Telular, the leader in IoT Telematics solutions and Velociti, Inc., a leading provider of technology deployment services, today announced that SkyBitz and Velociti have forged a partnership that will greatly increase the speed and efficiency by which customers can deploy SkyBitz' technology across their fleets.

As a result of this new partnership, SkyBitz' North American customers can take advantage of seamless, end-to-end deployment services to reduce fleet installation times by 30 percent or more. The combination of SkyBitz' industry-leading Customer Success teams with Velociti's field staff of more than 340 project managers and installation technicians will ensure that fleet owners can deploy telematics technology and enjoy improved productivity and utilization as quickly as possible.

"It's important for us to align with technology partners who understand the value and importance of deployment and customer support," said Deryk Powell, president of Velociti, Inc. "By joining forces with SkyBitz and leveraging their technology and Customer Success culture, Velociti can execute complex, large fleet deployments while minimizing down time and disruption for the customer."

SkyBitz and Velociti are solidifying the partnership by focusing on automation and customer training, as the benefits of fleet-wide telematics adoption are the most impactful once the entire fleet is fully deployed with the telematics solution. By optimizing the deployment model, SkyBitz is ensuring that its customers reap the benefits of telematics faster than the competition. By working with Velociti, the two companies can commit to best in class service levels for customers and fleets of all sizes.

"We're excited to work with an industry leader like Velociti who places a high value on quality and service," said Henry Popplewell, president, SkyBitz. "Our commitment to our customers is that their journey with us will be nothing short of exceptional throughout every touch point -- from solution design, to deliver and, ultimately the customer's success. Velociti helps take that commitment to the next level."

For more information regarding SkyBitz and its customer-centric approach, visit https://goo.gl/Jyq6eq.

About SkyBitz, Inc.

SkyBitz, Telular's flagship brand for IoT Telematics solutions, is a leader in commercial telematics solutions across multiple vertical industry sectors, providing real-time information on the location and status of assets. More than a thousand enterprises rely on SkyBitz technology to achieve total asset visibility, improved security, lower operating and capital expenses, and enhanced customer service. SkyBitz delivers its solution via a secure web-based application and requires no software downloads. For additional information, visit www.skybitz.com.

About Velociti Inc.

Velociti is a global provider of technology deployment services, specializing in the installation & service of a broad range of transportation and networking technology products. Velociti's experience allows enterprise level technology consumers to maximize ROI as a result of leveraging expert, rapid deployment. Velociti clients include many Fortune 500 companies from a wide variety of market segments including transportation, retail, distribution, manufacturing, healthcare, government, education, food service and public venues.