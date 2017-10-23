Destaron Property Management Selects Yardi to Simplify Real Estate Operations

Ontario based Destaron Property Management has selected the Yardi VoyagerÂ property management and accounting platform to consolidate its operations and support portfolio growth.

When researching property management technology solutions, Destaron was first impressed by Yardi's reputation for customer support and responsive service.

Stewart Moskovitch, president of Destaron, commented, "Moving to Yardi Voyager has simplified our business processes and provided us superior support, which, in turn, cut down our expense for IT support. As a customer-focused company, we appreciate the timely responses, as well as the hands-on attention we get from Yardi. The user-friendliness of the system is enabling new efficiencies for our company."

With Yardi Voyager, Destaron gains automated workflows and ease of use including access to portfolio-wide data from any mobile device.

"Our current strategy is growth, and Yardi Voyager is the scalable solution to help manage that process. We have everything we need at our fingertips, including the support of a vendor that is committed to the success of its clients," Moskovitch added.

"When companies like Destaron consolidate portfolio operations on Yardi Voyager, they can operate more nimbly and competitively. They also gain peace of mind that their business data is protected and the platform is supported by industry-leading customer service," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager, sales at Yardi Canada Ltd.

About Destaron Property Management Founded in 1958, Destaron Property Management is a family-owned company that prides itself on operating high-end residential properties with a focus on customer service. Destaron's portfolio currently includes 18 residential properties and 10 commercial units. For more information, visit destaron.ca.

About Yardi YardiÂ® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.