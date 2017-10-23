GTT Named a Washington Business Journal Fastest Growing Company for the Fourth Time

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today that it has been recognized by Washington Business Journal (WBJ) for the fourth time as one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in the Washington, D.C. region. WBJ bases its ranking for the award on the three year revenue growth rate of each company.

GTT's performance and ranking is a result of a consistent and focused growth strategy providing cloud network services to multinational clients and extending secure network connectivity to any location in the world and any application in the cloud. In 2017, the company completed several strategic acquisitions including Hibernia Networks and Global Capacity. GTT also launched new services this year including optical transport, DDoS mitigation and its industry-leading SD-WAN service, leveraging GTT's Tier 1 Internet backbone and extensive and cost-effective range of broadband and internet connectivity options.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the region's fastest growing companies by the Washington Business Journal," said Rick Calder, GTT president and CEO. "This award reflects GTT's growing leadership in the market and the outstanding contributions of the entire GTT team as we deliver on our purpose of connecting people across organizations and around the world."

The Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies award rankings were announced on October 19 at a reception in McLean, Virginia. GTT has also been recognized with several other accolades in 2017, including Light Reading's Leading Lights Award for Company of the Year, as well as Stevie Awards for Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year and Executive of the Year at the American Business Awards and International Business Awards.

