Zayo to Offer Three Diverse Routes to Marseille

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE ZAYO) announced that it will offer three fully diverse network routes out of Marseille. Marseille serves as a strategic gateway and key aggregation point between Europe, Africa and Asia as well as connectivity for subsea cables AAE 1, SEA ME WE 5 and several others. These three fully redundant routes provide businesses and carriers with extensive connectivity options from Marseille throughout Western Europe and North America via Zayo's global network.

The first route, a low-latency route via Lyon that is fully operational and was announced last year, is available for both dark fiber and 100G wavelengths. The second dark fiber route traverses western France via Bordeaux. The third route connects to Strasbourg via Milan and onto Paris, Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam and other European markets. Zayo is deploying a coherent 100G wavelength system over the existing fiber, which is expected to be fully completed by the end of the year.

"With the expanded capability, we are well-positioned to meet the needs of our global customers," said Andrew Crouch, president and COO at Zayo. "Zayo can connect customers from Marseille to Milan, Frankfurt, London, Dublin, New York, Toronto, Los Angeles and back around the world."

Zayo has already secured customer contracts from a global carrier, an internet services provider and a French telecom operator for the routes. The routes leverage assets Zayo acquired from Viatel in 2015.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses. Customers include wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies and finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. Zayo's 124,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. In addition to high-capacity dark fiber, wavelength, Ethernet and other connectivity solutions, Zayo offers colocation and cloud infrastructure in its carrier-neutral data centers. Zayo provides clients with flexible, customized solutions and self-service through Tranzact, an innovative online platform for managing and purchasing bandwidth and services. For more information, visit zayo.com.

