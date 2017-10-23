NewVoiceMedia positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Centre as a Service, Western Europe

NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Contact Centre as a Service, Western Europe.

Gartner's Magic Quadrants objectively depict the vendor landscape in various technology sectors. Vendors are assessed against strict criteria, and those that meet this criteria are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Niche Players and Visionaries based on their "completeness of vision" and "ability to execute."

NewVoiceMedia's enhanced global communications network has dramatically raised the bar on call quality for organizations running contact centers in multiple geographies, ensuring the highest quality customer experience through the ability to effectively route calls across the world with better visibility of agent productivity and centralized management reporting. With 40 percent of agents using NewVoiceMedia's technology based outside their contact center's home country, this enhancement could impact as much as half of the world's global agents.

This month NewVoiceMedia reported a revenue compound annual growth rate of 49 percent and 55 percent growth in seats over the last five years, coupled with an international bookings growth of 55 percent in FY 2017. In addition to the Magic Quadrant positioning, the company has also announced several recent award victories, including being named by Forbes as one of the world's top private cloud companies and honored in the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100, an annual league table which ranks Britain's private technology, media and telecoms companies with the fastest-growing sales.

Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia, commented, "Our global pure cloud contact center and inside sales platform with its market-leading CRM integration capabilities is revolutionizing customer communications for organizations worldwide. As such, we're attracting some of the world's highest-growth businesses as we continue to drive innovation that helps them have more successful conversations with their customers and prospects; fuelling their growth through improved productivity and their ability to offer a better, more emotive, customer experience.

"We are delighted to be acknowledged as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Contact Centre as a Service, Western Europe by Gartner, and believe this underscores our commitment to offering the best possible technology on the market for driving more effective sales and service teams. Together with our market position, momentum, and a $23 billion market opportunity, we believe we are extremely well positioned as we look forward to continuing our growth trajectory while helping our global customer base grow their businesses with improved efficiency."

Carole Edwards, Head of Contact Centre at Vax, Britain's leading floorcare brand, said, "With NewVoiceMedia's cloud contact center platform we have been able to successfully manage more than 70,000 multi-channel contacts each month, while improving both employee and customer satisfaction. Consumers expect an effortless experience through every interaction, and ContactWorld for Service has enabled us to build solutions that are easy to access and deliver, and the results are extremely impressive. First contact resolution is now at 87 percent, NPS is 91 percent, and we have the highest employee satisfaction scores in the business. Our customers benefit from a completely unique, personalized experience that is designed with them in mind."

Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe, Steve Blood, Drew Kraus, Simon Harrison, Daniel O'Connell, 18 October 2017

