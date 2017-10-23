ADTRAN Demonstrates Industry’s Most Open and Comprehensive SD-Access Portfolio at Broadband World Forum 2017

ADTRANÂ , Inc., (NASDAQ ADTN), a leading provider of next generation open networking solutions, will be showcasing the industry's most open and comprehensive suite of software defined access (SD Access) solutions at this month's Broadband World Forum event in Berlin (booth E102).

"ADTRAN continues to be a leading proponent of open, SDN-controlled multi-vendor networks, launching the industry's first open SD-Access architecture and becoming the first and only access supplier fully aligned with the Residential-CORD open reference architecture," said Robert Conger, AVP of Cloud and Portfolio Strategy, ADTRAN. "This commitment enables service providers to graduate to a truly open, disaggregated access architecture built on data center principles."

The following ADTRAN innovations are available to explore at its Broadband World Forum booth (E102):

In his keynote session, Ronan Kelly, CTO, EMEA & APAC regions, ADTRAN will be discussing how telecom operators can prepare for the future Gigabit society where symmetric business models and services are key, at 10:30am CET on 25th October. At 2:40pm CET on 25th October, Gary Bolton, vice president, global marketing will be giving a keynote presentation on The Platform Economy.

ADTRAN executives will also be present for the panels on:

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of networking and communications equipment. ADTRAN's products enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations, and millions of individual users worldwide. For more information, please visit www.adtran.com.