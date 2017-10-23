NTT Communications to Share Industry Views with Global Carrier Community at Capacity Europe 2017 in London

Executives from NTT Communications (NTT Com), the global data and IP services arm of Fortune Global 500 telecom leader NTT (TYO 9432), will play a prominent speaking role at this year's Capacity Europe conference in London Europe's largest annual meeting for the global carrier community.

During the conference, which runs October 24-26 at the Intercontinental London 02, NTT Com executives will participate in three panels that provide expert analysis and perspective on trending industry topics including the Internet of Things (IoT), network security and the importance of innovation and leadership.

NTT Com is in a unique position to address global wholesale trends and opportunities as the global carrier consistently ranks as one of the top IP network providers worldwide.

"Coming together as an industry to share insights and perspective is not only beneficial to the companies attending Capacity Europe but, more importantly, the customers that we collectively serve," said Michael Wheeler, executive vice president of NTT Communications Global IP Network at NTT America.

Mr. Wheeler will speak on the panel entitled "The Internet of Things and Meeting Data Demands" that takes place at 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday, October 24. The session will explore the steps IP providers are taking to handle the levels of data IoT devices demand from their networks as well as innovate their business models to benefit from the growth of IoT applications.

Brent Duncan, senior vice president of Sales & Marketing of NTT Communications Global IP Network at NTT America, will take part in a panel that focuses on "Confidence, Innovation & Leadership," scheduled to take place at 2:15 p.m. local time on Wednesday, October 25. The session, that will be moderated by Alan Burkitt-Grey, executive editor of Capacity Media and Global Telecoms Business, will take a closer look at an exclusive global research study monitoring the most important issues affecting senior international telecom executives.

Darren Grabowski, the head of NTT Com's Network Security team, will also offer expert perspective on a panel entitled "Alleviating the Threat: Solutions to Deliver Safe Networks." The session takes place at 1:15 p.m. local time on Thursday, October 26 and will explore the pathway to delivering increasingly secure networks.

As a recognition for its leadership in the industry, NTT Com was shortlisted for numerous Global Carrier Awards, including Best Global (Data), Best Pan-European, Best North American and Best Asian Wholesale Carrier. The Global Carrier Awards recognize innovation, vision and excellence in the global wholesale industry. The winners will be announced at Capacity Europe 2017 on October 25.

About NTT Communications

NTT Communications provides consultancy, architecture, security and cloud services to optimize the information and communications technology (ICT) environments of enterprises. These offerings are backed by the company's worldwide infrastructure, including the leading global tier-1 IP network, the Arcstar Universal One™ VPN network reaching over 190 countries/regions, and over 140 secure data centers worldwide. NTT Communications' solutions leverage the global resources of NTT Group companies including Dimension Data, NTT DOCOMO and NTT DATA.

About NTT Communications Global IP Network

Consistently ranked among the top networks worldwide, NTT Com's Tier-1 Global IP Network covers the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania, and provides the best possible environment for video, content and data transport through a single autonomous system number (AS 2914). NTT Com was named best North American Wholesale Carrier at the Global Carrier Awards 2016 for the third year in a row.

For more information on NTT Com and the Global IP Network please visit www.gin.ntt.net. News and updates on Twitter at @NTT_America and @NTTComLatam #globalipnetwork #AS2914.