MaxLinear and Corinex to Use G.hn for Open Smart Metering Solution

CARLSBAD, Calif. &MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications and Corinex, a unique supplier of broadband solutions (BPL) for smart metering and smart grid infrastructure improving grid operational efficiency, security and integration of renewable energy and EV's today announced that they will cooperate to create a broadband utility infrastructure solution based on standard ITU T G.hn technology to enable smart metering and other smart grid applications.

The G.hn solution will address the growing interest of electricity utilities in leveraging broadband powerline networks for Smart Grid applications, while ensuring multi-vendor interoperability, openness and easy integration into a wide range of Smart Meters and Smart Grid infrastructure equipment. The solution developed by MaxLinear and Corinex will make use of existing G.hn chips, reducing time to market and leveraging existing investments in G.hn technology currently used in the broadband carrier, consumer and Industrial segments.

During the initial phase in Q1 2018, Corinex, with assistance from MaxLinear will prepare a software application layer supporting the existing family of MaxLinear BPL chips (DSS95xx family) combining both companies' development. The application layer will include support for IPv6, SNMPv3, SSH, FTPS, COSEM Security Suite 0 and TACACS+ protocols, providing the most robust set of cybersecurity features in the Smart Meter industry. The solution will combine communication and smart metering functionalities and will be available from Corinex to OEMs to create their own low-voltage metering or medium-voltage backhaul solutions to facilitate a competitive and interoperable environment.

G.hn is an international standard for broadband communications over any wired media with rapidly growing adoption across multiple markets (telecommunication service providers, cable companies, consumer home networking and industrial networking). By leveraging existing MaxLinear G.hn chips with Corinex's Smart-Grid optimized software solution, OEMs can enjoy the benefits of a mature silicon platform that is already shipping millions of chips yearly, with the cybersecurity features required by the Smart Grid industry.

"The combined G.hn solution will provide OEM's with reference design of the industry validated interoperable meter ready for mass manufacturing including advanced utility features, communication with programmable frequency use, state of the art LDPC forward error correction, self-organizing-network mesh capabilities, support for low-voltage and medium-voltage topologies, AES-128 wire-speed encryption, secure firmware upgrade, and broadband data rates to enable real-time meter control and reading in low-voltage cells with up to a thousand of smart meters," said Peter Sobotka, CEO of Corinex.

"The broadband capabilities provided by G.hn will help utilities to ensure their networks are ready for the business and regulatory challenges expected by 2020 and beyond, while enabling a wide range of services such as real-time power usage information to consumers, load management, distributed energy generation/storage, electric vehicle charging and other IoT applications," said Chano Gómez, MaxLinear Senior Director of Marketing, G.hn. "We look forward to working with Corinex to leverage their extensive experience helping utilities build next-generation Smart Grids".

About Corinex:

Corinex Communications Corp. develops, manufactures and implements complex solutions for smart metering and smart grid infrastructure projects, with a focus on broadband over powerline communications. Corinex solutions are improving grid operational efficiency, security and integrate renewable energy and EV's on the low voltage part of the grid. Learn more at www.corinex.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

