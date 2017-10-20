Edgewater Networks Announces Event Sponsorship of BroadSoft Connections 2017

Edgewater Networks, Inc., the industry leader in Network Edge Orchestration, announced today that it is an event sponsor of the BroadSoft Connections 2017 user conference, which takes place October 22 25 at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, AZ. During the event, Edgewater Networks will feature demonstrations of the latest end to end network interoperability capabilities, including Zero Touch Provisioning, UC Analytics from the core to the endpoint, SD WAN optimized for BroadSoft, and much more.

Continuing a long-standing partnership with BroadSoft, Edgewater Networks has completed another level of BroadCloud certification, this time for local survivability which is critical for business continuity for SMB and Enterprise customers. BroadSoft's PacketSmart is available on all EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges. All elements of the Network Edge Orchestration are now available as part of BroadCloud and purchasable through authorized distribution.

"BroadSoft Connections is an invaluable opportunity for us to interact with our customers and demonstrate our interoperability with the entire UC vendor ecosystem," said John Macario, Senior VP of Marketing and Strategy for Edgewater Networks. "BroadSoft is laser focused on fostering rapid innovation for the telecommunications industry and BroadSoft Connections is a time we join together to demonstrate best-in-class solutions that meet the requirements of today's businesses."

BroadSoft Connections is an annual event that brings together hundreds of service providers, industry leaders, and influencers to explore innovative cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions.

Edgewater Networks will be available to meet with partners, customers, and attendees at booth E4. To schedule a meeting in advance to speak with an expert, click here.

About Edgewater Networks

Founded in October 2002, Edgewater Networks is a market leader in enabling IP-based voice, video and data services. Service providers and enterprises of all sizes use Edgewater Networks solutions to simplify customer premise configurations for quick and smooth installations, reduce time to market and deliver rapid return on invested capital. The company helps customers deliver intelligence at the network edge with its Network Edge Orchestration platform that includes the EdgeView Service Control Center, EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges, and the QuickConnect Interoperability Lab. To learn more, please visit www.edgewaternetworks.com or follow us on Twitter at @ewn_inc.