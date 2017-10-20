Broadband Speeds Boosted for Comporium Customers

For Comporium broadband customers waiting for their next speed boost, the wait is over. Beginning on Wednesday morning, the local broadband provider began increasing internet connection speeds for nearly 75,000 cable modem customers. The latest round of customers should see their download speeds increase up to 5Mbps 25Mbps.

As a part of Comporium continuing its promise to offer customers faster internet connections, all fiber and cable modem customers in Lancaster and York Counties have had their speeds increased over the summer and early fall.

Speed increases for Cable Modem customers in remaining areas:

"Comporium is always working to improve the quality of our products," stated Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Dosch. "We're dedicated to creating a world-class customer experience and enhancing our network routinely is a vital part of providing that."

In June, Comporium increased speeds for 40,000 of its customers in neighborhoods served by fiber or by advanced cable modem nodes. After several months of network and equipment upgrades, the company could keep its promise to increase speeds for the remaining cable modem customers by this fall. Even with continued investment in the broadband system, Comporium plans to keep the rack rate for their broadband packages the same in 2018.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately-held communications company that employs nearly 1,200 people and provides data, video, voice, wireless, smart home systems and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium's ventures include companies providing fiber transport and business solutions, data storage and managed services, smart devices and connected home/car services, and digital signage. For more information, please visit http://www.comporium.com.