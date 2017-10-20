Regional Companies Showcase Latest Technology Innovations at the Arizona Technology Council’s Fifth Annual Tech + Business Expo

The fifth annual Southern Arizona Tech Business Expo, hosted by the Arizona Technology Council and the Arizona Commerce Authority, will provide a platform for regional technology leaders to showcase their latest innovations, technologies and business services. The event will be held on October 25, 2017, at the Tucson Convention Center starting at 2 00 p.m.

At the Expo, over 45 companies from Phoenix and Southern Arizona will exhibit, representing a diverse mix of mining, optics, aerospace and defense, IT and engineering firms, and business service providers. The agenda also includes presentations from the following organizations:

"The Expo provides an opportunity for our members in Phoenix and Southern Arizona to showcase their innovation and technology," said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council. "The exhibitors represent the Council's growing and diverse membership base, and this event will give attendees a chance to see the latest technology being manufactured in the state."

The Expo is also honored to have Denise C. Johnson of Caterpillar, Inc. as its keynote speaker. Johnson is a group president and has responsibility for innovation and technology development for Caterpillar divisions focused on surface mining and technology, material handling and underground, and global supplier networks. In 2017 Johnson was named to Fortune's "10 Most Powerful Women to Watch" list.

"We are excited to have Denise as our keynote speaker," said Jeff Sales, executive director of the Arizona Technology Council's Southern Arizona office. "Caterpillar has been a welcome addition to the Tucson business community, and we look forward to their active participation and leadership."

The Council will also honor four Southern Arizona companies for their achievements in helping transform their respective industries through innovation and new products, and promoting the technology sector in the region.

The following awards will be presented at the Expo:

"The momentum we're experiencing in Arizona demonstrates that our state has the talent, pro-business policies and quality of life that tech companies require," said Sandra Watson, president and CEO, Arizona Commerce Authority. "We are proud to partner with the Arizona Technology Council to present this event highlighting the many exciting innovations happening in southern Arizona, and we congratulate the honorees on their success."

About the Arizona Technology Council

The Arizona Technology Council is Arizona's premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as having a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Arizona Technology Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, managers, employees and visionaries to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council's culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit http://www.aztechcouncil.org.

About the Arizona Commerce Authority

The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: recruit, grow, create - recruit out-of-state companies to expand their operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to grow their business in Arizona and beyond; and partner with entrepreneurs and companies large and small to create new jobs and businesses in targeted industries. Visit azcommerce.com for more.