More than 70 Companies to Showcase Top Tech at CES Unveiled Paris

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that more than 70 exhibitors will showcase their latest innovations at the now sold out fifth annual CES Unveiled Paris The event will focus on the Internet of Things (IoT), connectivity and smart cities, and draw more than 600 attendees. CES Unveiled Paris will run from 2 7 30 PM on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the Palais Brongniart.

Regional technology companies, top-tier media outlets, buyers and key industry influencers will come together at CES Unveiled Paris to get a direct look at the latest industry developments. The day kicks off with a CES news conference and CTA market trends presentation. Conference programming is followed by a tabletop exhibition & networking reception. Curated exhibitors will be there to showcase top tech from robotics and audio to smart home and augmented and virtual reality. Notable exhibitors include: Bewell Connect, Business France - La French Tech, Camtoy, Caveasy Sas, Deltadore, ENGIE, La Poste, Lorraine Mission Grand, Netgear, Otodo, Parkmatch, Parrot and Prizm. A full list of exhibitors is available here.

"Every year, CES Unveiled Paris is a major showcase for French innovation throughout the consumer tech industry and it's growing every year," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association. "Now in our fifth year, we've sold out again and with nearly 8 percent more exhibitors. I look forward to getting a sneak peak of what French exhibitors will bring to CES 2018 in January."

Business France-La French Tech, a national agency supporting the global reach and development of the French business ecosystem, will return as a CES Unveiled Paris partner. The partnership demonstrates Business France-La French Tech's commitment to stay true to its commitments to bring innovative technology solutions to France, foster export growth by French businesses and promote international investment in France.

A full programming schedule for CES Unveiled Paris can be found online and below:

2-2:05 PM: Introduction and Welcome Remarks

Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA

2:05-2:35 PM: CTA Trends and Market Research Presentation

Steve Koenig, Senior Director, Market Research, CTA

2:35-3:05 PM: CES 2018 News Conference

Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA

Karen Chupka, Sr. VP, CES and Corporate Business Strategy, CTA

3:05-3:20 PM: Q&A with CTA Executives

Gary Shapiro, President and CEO, CTA

Karen Chupka, Sr. VP, CES and Corporate Business Strategy, CTA

Steve Koenig, Senior Director, Market Research, CTA

3:20-3:45 PM: Panel presented by ENGIE

Olivier Biancarelli, Managing Director, Decentralized Solutions for Cities and Territories, ENGIE

Laurent Bouillot, Chairman and CEO, SIRADEL

Kristof Vereenooghe, CEO, EVBox

3:45-7:30 PM: Networking Reception & Tabletop Exhibition

Check out what exhibitors will be showcasing at CES Unveiled Paris with this pitch video playlist. For more information about exhibiting or attending the event, please visit CES.tech/UnveiledParis.

High-definition video b-roll of CES is available for easy download on CESbroll.com. See exclusive photos from the CES show floor, keynotes, conference sessions, events and award ceremonies in the CES photo gallery.

About CES:

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $321 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies - 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world's best known brands - enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® - the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA's industry services.

UPCOMING EVENTS