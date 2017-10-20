Company Profile for Deals Secure Group Holding Company, GP.

Deals Secure Group Holding Company, GP. (DSGH) has earned a reputation for quality and excellence as a premier investment holding company in the World Wide regions. The company's talented and committed workforce of 18,604 employees worldwide helps it create ideas, connect people, foster an entrepreneurial culture and uphold standards of professional excellence, and most importantly, its commitment to clients.

DSGH was incorporated in 1995. Since then, the group has grown substantially and made significant investments in a diversified portfolio of companies operating throughout the World Wide regions. DSGH principally operates in five major business sectors - Financial Services, Petroleum, Insurance, Media and Telecom. Its Group companies utilize the synergies that exist within each sector, as well as across sectors within the DSGH Group, to offer the best to its customers. DSGH continually seeks to improve the performance of its portfolio companies by encouraging the adoption of global best practices in managing their businesses.

Apart from aspiring to be a global business leader, DSGH is committed to making meaningful contributions to society. With a view towards enhancing World Wide long-term prosperity, it has identified three areas for development in the world societies. DSGH has initiated a series of activities in these areas to enhance quality of life in the communities.

DSGH believes that at the core of its business are its culture, its values, and its people. This is what sets the company apart from others, helps it attract and retain talent, and provide the best to its customers!

Mission

DSGH aims to continually improve the performance of its portfolio companies by encouraging them to adopt global best practices and utilize synergies within the Group to manage their businesses, while ensuring that they act as responsible corporate citizens:

- It aims to be a dynamic and proactive company that creates and develops opportunities in its core business sectors. - It seeks to realize the greatest value from its assets and maintain firm control of its cost base. - It believes in sharing the company's success with its employees and business partners.

Vision

DSGH seeks to expand its business and minimize the risk of its portfolio through a programme of global and sectored diversification. The programme is based upon a vision, which encompasses business, shareholder, client and community values:

- It aspires to be the leader among investment holding companies that are wholly owned and managed World Wide regions. - It is dedicated to bringing value to its customers and providing superior returns to its shareholders. - It seeks to contribute to the prosperity of countries it operates in. - It respects the values and cultures of the communities it operates in and strives to enhance the quality of life of the people in these communities.

dsgh.com

david@khazaallaw.com

feedback@dsgh.us