ZTE USA Debuts the ZTE Blade X Exclusively at Cricket Wireless

ZTE USA, the fourth largest smartphone supplier in the U.S. , today announced that it has expanded its award winning Blade smartphone series with the ZTE Blade X. Launching on the heels of its award winning 6 inch ZTE Blade X Max, also with Cricket Wireless, the Blade X features an impressive 5.5 inch HD display, powerful quad core processor and 13MP rear camera. The ZTE Blade X is available at Cricket Wireless starting today, both online or at select retail locations for only $119.99 MSRP.

"The ZTE Blade X continues our mission to deliver affordable premium devices that deliver an exceptional experience at a price that fits within consumers' budgets," said Lixin Cheng, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices. "We created the Blade X with features for the entertainment-loving consumer in mind. With top display features and superb audio sound, the Blade X comes complete with stand-out features for its category."

For less than $120, the ZTE Blade X provides great value by offering:

For full list of phone specifications and features visit https://www.cricketwireless.com/cell-phones/smartphones/zte-blade-x.html.

*Counterpoint Data, Q2 2017

About ZTE USA

ZTE USA (www.zteusa.com), headquartered in Richardson, Texas, is a subsidiary of ZTE Corporation, a global provider of mobile devices, telecommunication systems, and enterprise solutions. Operating since 1998, ZTE USA is dedicated to making cost-efficient, quality communication technology accessible to all. ZTE is ranked by independent industry analysts as the fourth-largest supplier of mobile devices in the U.S. overall.

Visit ZTE USA at www.zteusa.com on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ZTEUSA, Twitter https://twitter.com/ZTE_USA, and on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/ZTEUSAInc.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.