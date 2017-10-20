Marchex to Report Third Quarter 2017 Results on November 2

Marchex (NASDAQ MCHX), a leading provider of call analytics that drive, measure, and convert callers into customers, announced today that it will release financial results for its third quarter 2017 ended on September 30, 2017 on November 2, 2017 at approximately 4 20 p.m. ET. At that time, Marchex will post the press release in the Press Center section of its corporate website (www.marchex.com company press).

Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 2, 2017 to discuss the results and outlook for the company. A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Marchex website (http://investors.marchex.com/QuarterlyEarnings) where an archived version of the webcast will also be available, beginning two hours after completion of the call.

About Marchex

Marchex understands the best customers are those who call your company - they convert faster, buy more, and churn less. Marchex provides solutions that help companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. Our actionable intelligence strengthens the connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.

