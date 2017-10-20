Dr. Ruiz, Borrego Health, and Frontier Communications Unite to Bridge the Digital Divide

Representative Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA 36), Borrego Health, and Frontier Communications joined together to celebrate expanded broadband Internet services to digitally unserved and underserved areas. Representative Ruiz serves on the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, and has been a champion for increased and expanded access to broadband Internet service for his constituents.

"The internet can be the great equalizer for communities that are disadvantaged and underserved, but people need access to high-speed broadband to unlock this potential. That's why I have made it one of my top priorities to deliver expanded, quality broadband infrastructure to our entire region, and I have been proud to work with Frontier to achieve just that," said Dr. Ruiz. "With expanded access to the internet, families, students, children, workers and businesses will be able to harness the power of their ideas and information to achieve their dreams and succeed. Our region is one of the fastest growing in the state, and this investment in broadband is critical to realizing the opportunities that will continue to grow our economy."

"Frontier Communications is proud to join as a community partner with Congressman Ruiz, who has been a champion for increasing internet access and narrowing the digital divide in the Coachella Valley," said Joe Gamble, senior vice president for Frontier Communications California. "Frontier is building broadband infrastructure to connect un-served and underserved households, installing public Wi-Fi hotspots to connect communities, and offers an affordable broadband service to ensure low-income residents have access. We want to thank Dr. Ruiz for his advocacy to eliminate the digital divide in his district and the nation."

Through the Connect America Fund, Frontier Communications has accepted $228 million in federal funds to expand broadband availability across California by 2020, including 6,750 households in the 36th Congressional District by the end of this year. In 2015, Dr. Ruiz urged Frontier to use these funds to build out broadband infrastructure and worked to ensure that the 36th Congressional District was one of the first regions in California to benefit from this investment.

Representative Ruiz joined Frontier executive leadership and the Borrego Health for the ribbon cutting of a brand-new computer lab for grade school level educational purposes at Desert Hot Springs Community Health Center.

"The workstations provided to Borrego Health's program in partnership with Frontier Communications bring the resources of the internet to our young people who depend upon this program to excel academically, and it's thanks to Congressman Ruiz's leadership, we are able to close the digital divide" said Samantha Prior, Director of the Desert Hot Springs Health and Wellness Center. "The larger monitors are essential for young people with vision impairments and provide access to technology and the internet that they can receive at few places in our community."

