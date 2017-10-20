Klas Telecom Rugged Network Devices Receive NIAP Common Criteria Certification for Inclusion in the NSA CSfC Program

On September 19, 2017 the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) issued Klas Telecom's VoyagerESm, VoyagerSW14 and KlasOS firmware Common Criteria certification, a requirement for inclusion in the National Security Agency Central Security Service (NSA CSS) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program. The CSfC program seeks to make immediate use of the market's emerging commercial hardware and software technologiesÂ in order for U.S. government customers to achieve mission success. Communications operators on the battlefield leveraging Klas Telecom's CSfC approved rugged mobility solutions can now pass classified data over secure wireless, enabling them to reduce the size, weight and power consumption of their communications packages for greater mobility, agility, scalability and capability than ever before.

Klas Telecom's VoyagerSW14 and VoyagerESm running KlasOS provide Virtual Private Network gateway services which permits users to securely encrypt data over WAN links using IPsec and FIPS-approved algorithms. Voyager switching platforms with integrated KlasOS provide unique benefits and features such as: a fanless design, a real time clock, a battery-backed NTP server and a secure removable configuration and storage key that when removed zeroizes the device. Voyager switches also support critical Cisco VoIP switching features such as voice and data VLAN and Cisco Discovery Protocol (CDP). Both Voyager switches are JITC certified, built to MIL-STD-810G,Â MIL-STD-461F, IEC 60529 and FCC PartÂ 15B.

The official NIAP report on the products' compliance is made available at https://www.niap-ccevs.org/Product/Compliant.cfm?pid=10767.

Klas Telecom's VoyagerESm is a core component of the Voyager Executive Communications Kit (VoyagerECK), a discreet and portable VoSIP and multi-enclave data communications package that connects executives on the move with the secure resources they need. The VoyagerESm passing common criteria allows the VoyagerECK to be used as a CSfC solution. Existing users, please contactÂ helpdesk@klastelecomgov.com to learn how you can upgrade your existing kit for secure wireless encryption.

About Klas Telecom

