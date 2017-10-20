Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Analysis 2014-2017 & 2025 - Key Players are Cisco, Aruba Networks, Ruckus Wireless & Firetide, - Research and Markets

The "Wireless Mesh Network (WMN) Market Analysis by Radio Frequency, by Application (Home Networking, Video Surveillance, Medical Device Connectivity), by End use and Segment Forecasts, 2014 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global wireless mesh network (WMN) market is expected to reach USD 11.13 billion by 2025

The increasing adoption of the wireless communication medium and the usage of artificial intelligence and IoT has been a major factor driving the global market growth. In addition, the growing opportunities in oil & gas industries and the development of smart cities and infrastructure have led to the increased adoption of WMN.

The wireless mesh network enables citywide public Wi-Fi that in turn improves the delivery of urban services. It is forecasted that wireless devices would account for two-thirds of the IP traffic and almost all households would have broadband services. In cities, WMN could solve the congestion problem with traffic management solutions where traffic data is analyzed and pre-emptive solutions are provided for free-flowing traffic.

The oil & gas segment would be the fastest-growing segment of end-use applications over the forecast period. The education segment would be the lowest-developing segment in wireless mesh network market over the forecast period at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The video surveillance segment is expected to observe the fastest growth over the next eight years with an estimated CAGR of around 10.1%. Wireless mesh network improves coverage, structural flexibility, and multi-hop high-speed short distance transmission capability of video surveillance systems.In addition, it is estimated that the Asia Pacific region will witness an increasing usage of wireless mesh network.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Wireless Mesh Network (WMN) Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 Wireless Mesh Network Radio Frequency Outlook

Chapter 5 Wireless Mesh Network Application Outlook

Chapter 6 Wireless Mesh Network End use Outlook

Chapter 7 Wireless Mesh Network Regional Outlook

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

