PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project at Le Grand Cerf Vocational School in Bezons, France

PPG (NYSE PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project at Le Grand Cerf public vocational school in Bezons, France, about 6 miles from Paris. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Bezons, where PPG manufactures sealants for the automotive and aerospace markets.

The project brought together more than 50 PPG volunteers, who revitalized the school's lobby and adjacent outdoor space over three days. PPG provided more than $37,000 to assist with the project, including about 80 liters of its SEIGNEURIE® paint products. PPG Color Service experts met with the school's staff to select the primarily blue and yellow color palette to create a friendly and bright learning environment.

Project volunteers painted walls and furniture, planted shrubs and decorated both spaces. More than 350 students and 50 staff and faculty will be positively impacted by their efforts, which provided inviting Wi-Fi-accessible areas in which to eat lunch, take a break and work.

The project united employees from PPG's architectural coatings site in Rueil, aerospace plant in Bezons and automotive refinish facility in Gennevilliers, all of which are based in the Ile de France region. Some of the locations' employees were former students of the school, while others have children who are current or former students.

"We wanted to make the school environment more colorful and vibrant to encourage students to become more engaged in their education," said Florence Nony, PPG human resources director, France and Iberia. "This project also demonstrates the commitment of our company and employee volunteers to give back to our communities by helping beautify and restore important community resources."

The Colorful Communities program is PPG's signature initiative for community engagement efforts, with the aim to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. The program increases PPG's commitment to invest in communities and supports projects that transform community assets, providing PPG volunteers and donated PPG products. In 2015 and 2016 combined, PPG completed nearly 60 Colorful Communities projects, and it expects to complete about 75 more this year.

PPG and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We donated nearly $9.8 million in 2016, supporting hundreds of community organizations across 25 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com and follow @PPG_Communities on Twitter.

