TomTom Telematics Named Europe’s Largest Provider of Fleet Management Solutions for Third Year Running

TomTom Telematics has been recognised as the largest provider of fleet management solutions in Europe for the third successive year by market analyst firm Berg Insight.

The declaration was made in the recently published 12th edition of the Berg Insight Fleet Management in Europe report.

"The European fleet management market has continued its rapid growth in 2017, driven by an increasing understanding of the business benefits the connected vehicle can bring to organizations," said Johan Fagerberg, CEO at Berg Insight.

"TomTom Telematics has been very successful at capitalizing on this and has experienced solid revenue growth year-on-year, outpacing its competition. The company's innovative telematics solutions have been instrumental in helping grow its subscriber base over the past few years and it now has twice as many subscribers as the closest competitor."

Thomas Schmidt, Managing Director at TomTom Telematics, added: "TomTom Telematics continues to build on its enviable reputation as a trusted fleet management partner with specialist solutions to help businesses of all sizes, across all industry sectors, reduce costs and optimise their operations."

"This achievement is testament to the power of WEBFLEET and our secure, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, telematics service platform. As we continue to raise the bar in market-leading, innovative technology, our commitment to the very highest standards of service and customer support remains unwavering."

About TomTom

TomTom empowers movement. Every day millions of people around the world depend on TomTom to make smarter decisions. We design and develop innovative products that make it easy for people to keep moving towards their goals. Our map-based components include map content, online map-based services, real-time traffic and navigation software. Our consumer products include PNDs, navigation apps and sports watches. Our main business products are custom in-dash navigation systems and a fleet management system, which is offered to fleet owners as an online service with integrated in-vehicle cellular devices. Our business consists of four customer facing business units: Automotive, Licensing, Telematics and Consumer.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have more than 4,700 employees worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tomtom.com

About TomTom Telematics

TomTom Telematics is a Business Unit of TomTom dedicated to fleet management, vehicle telematics and connected car services. WEBFLEET is a Software-as-a-Service solution, used by small to large businesses to improve vehicle performance, save fuel, support drivers and increase overall fleet efficiency. In addition, TomTom Telematics provides services for the insurance, rental and leasing industries, car importers and companies that address businesses as well as consumers.

TomTom Telematics is one of the world's leading telematics solution providers with more than 785,000 subscriptions worldwide. The company services drivers in more than 60 countries, giving them the industry's strongest local support network and widest range of sector-specific third party applications and integrations. More than 48,000 customers benefit every day from the high standards of confidentiality, integrity and availability of our ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified service, re-audited in November 2016.

For further information, please visit telematics.tomtom.com

About Berg Insight

Berg Insight is a dedicated M2M/IoT analyst firm based in Sweden. The company has specialised in all major M2M/IoT verticals such as fleet management, car telematics, smart metering, smart homes, mHealth and industrial M2M since 2004. Berg Insight offers numerous market reports, detailed market forecast databases and advisory services. The firm also provides custom research including focussed research papers, business case analysis, go-to-market strategies and bespoke market forecasting. It has provided analytical services to 850 clients in 70 countries on six continents to date.