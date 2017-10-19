Spok Sets Date to Report 2017 Third Quarter Results

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ SPOK), a global leader in critical communications, today announced it will report operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 after market close, at approximately 4 30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

In addition, the Company plans to host a conference call for investors to discuss its 2017 third quarter results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 26, 2017. Dial-in numbers for the call are 888-349-9618 or 323-794-2093. The pass code for the call is 5731175. A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on October 26, 2017 until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2017. To listen to the replay, please register at http://tinyurl.com/spokQ32017earningsreplay. Please enter the registration information, and you will be given access to the replay.

