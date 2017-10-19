Choice Hotels Inks Qualified Vendor Agreement with Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ FTR) today announced it has been named a Qualified Vendor with Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE CHH) one of the world's largest hotel companies. Choice Hotels franchises approximately 6,500 hotels, representing more than 500,000 rooms worldwide across 11 brands, including the Ascend Hotel Collection, Cambria, Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Sleep Inn, Quality, Clarion, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Econo Lodge and Rodeway Inn. This agreement enables Choice branded properties access to Frontier's turnkey hospitality communication solutions. Available services include phone systems, network connectivity service and nationwide support.

"We are excited to provide our products and services to Choice Hotels," said Frontier Executive Vice President Ken Arndt. "Frontier Communications will help Choice franchises deploy connectivity solutions that improve customer satisfaction and play a role in driving increased average daily rates for their properties," Arndt said.

Selection by Choice as a qualified vendor highlights Frontier's increased focus on Commercial business development as well as the breadth and capacity of the network and the unique, industry-specific services it is implementing across the country. Frontier Communications provides solutions that meet Choice's brand standards and surpass the expectations of guests to ensure positive guest experiences and prevent system downtime. As a qualified vendor, Frontier will focus on new builds, conversions, and refresh hotels.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With approximately 6,500 hotels franchised in more than 40 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe. As of June 30, 2017, 791 hotels were in their development pipeline. The company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Additional corporate information may be found on the Choice Hotels International, Inc. website, which may be accessed at http://www.choicehotels.com.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is a leader in providing communications services to urban, suburban, and rural communities in 29 states. Frontier offers a variety of services to residential customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks, including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information about Frontier is available at www.frontier.com