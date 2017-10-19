Edgewater Networks Announces SD-WAN Optimized for BroadSoft Platforms

Edgewater Networks, Inc., the market leader in Network Edge Orchestration, announces the upcoming availability of its SD WAN offering targeted for Small to Medium Enterprises, a key market for service providers offering Unified Communications as a Service. Edgewater Networks' SD WAN solution is optimized for the BroadSoft BroadWorksÂ and BroadCloudÂ platforms and brings the benefits of this technology to the BroadSoft customer base.

"As a new component of our Network Edge Orchestration platform, Edgewater Networks SD-WAN service allows BroadSoft customers to offer comprehensive end user service level agreements by ensuring that real-time communications are automatically routed to the best available Internet connection," said Chris Kolstad, Edgewater Networks' Vice President of Product Management. "Edgewater Networks' SD-WAN offers a new revenue stream to service providers with a solution that is designed for SMEs who have limited IT resources to configure, manage and monitor an SD-WAN platform."

Edgewater Networks SD-WAN service will be available to anyone using Edgewater Networks' Network Edge Orchestration platform and can also be purchased as part of their Cloud2Edge Complete service model. The EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges, used for security and service assurance for UCaaS, are the customer premises component of the SD-WAN solution. No additional hardware is needed. EdgeMarc Intelligent Edge's unique visibility into LAN-side attachments and traffic mean that many of the complicated settings to manage the WAN-side SD-WAN traffic are automatically applied. The SD-WAN service is controlled and managed by the EdgeView Service Control Center.

"By leveraging BroadSoft Business cloud unified communications, team collaboration and contact center solutions, Edgewater Networks has demonstrated its commitment to reinventing how people work," said Taher Behbehani, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer at BroadSoft. "We're thrilled to welcome the Edgewater Networks' SD-WAN solution into our growing user environment and eager to see the reception of this announcement at Connections."

Edgewater Networks SD-WAN service will offer Stateful SIP Transfer of VoIP calls across two WAN links, URL-, port-, and IP address-prioritized routing for all real and non-real time traffic across the links along with identification and management of LAN-based devices. As with all services on the Network Edge Orchestration platform, SD-WAN is simply provisioned through the EdgeView Service Control Center without any need for configuration by the end user.

Edgewater Networks SD-WAN service will be available for customer trials on November 1, 2017. Full service rollout will occur in early January 2018. To see a demo of the Edgewater Networks' SD-WAN solution optimized for BroadSoft platforms, visit us at booth E4 at BroadSoft Connections 2017.

About BroadSoft

BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud PBX, unified communications, team collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We are the market share leader for cloud unified communications with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30 service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application suite empowers users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance. For additional information, visitÂ www.BroadSoft.com.

About Edgewater Networks

Founded in October 2002, Edgewater Networks is a market leader in enabling IP-based voice, video and data services. Service providers and enterprises of all sizes use Edgewater Networks solutions to simplify customer premise configurations for quick and smooth installations, reduce time to market and deliver rapid return on invested capital. The company helps customers deliver intelligence at the network edge with its Network Edge Orchestration platform that includes the EdgeView Service Control Center, EdgeMarc Intelligent Edges, and the QuickConnect Interoperability Lab. To learn more, please visitÂ www.edgewaternetworks.comÂ or follow us on Twitter at @ewn_inc.