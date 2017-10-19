Better Mortgage Becomes One of the First Companies to Utilize the New Samsung Rewards API

Better Mortgage, a digital mortgage company trying to improve access to home financing through transparency, honest guidance and zero commissions, today announced that they will be one of the first third parties to take advantage of Samsung Reward's new API.

Samsung Rewards works just like a points-based airlines rewards program. Users are rewarded for meaningful engagements with their Samsung device - such as using Samsung Pay at checkout, using Bixby or signing up for features within Samsung Health -- through earning Samsung Rewards points. Now, with Samsung Rewards' new API, Samsung and Better customers alike will get rewarded when they get pre-approved for a mortgage, lock in a rate or fund a transaction.

"Samsung and Better are both committed to using technology to improve people's lives, which at its core, means removing friction from the process. At Better, we've made it possible to get pre-approved for a mortgage in as little as three to five minutes without the hassle of cold calls or bait-and-switch pricing," says Better's CEO Vishal Garg. "By integrating with Samsung Reward's API, we're able to provide an even better customer experience to a new audience who wants to do everything from paying for coffee to buying a home right from their phone."

"Our new Samsung Rewards API is really important to bring innovative developers such as Better Mortgage into the Samsung ecosystem and provide greater value to our customers. And now, Samsung customers can be rewarded with Rewards points as part of their online home buying journey," said Nana Murugesan, Vice President and General Manager, Services and New Business at Samsung Electronics America.

About Better: Better Mortgage is a direct lender dedicated to providing a fast, transparent digital mortgage experience, backed by superior customer support designed to put the customer back in control of the home buying or refinancing process. From their offices in New York City, Better is using technology to change the way people finance their homes, for the better.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today's technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America's fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.