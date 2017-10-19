Lastline Again Receives Highest Achievable Security Effectiveness Score in 2017 NSS Labs Breach Detection Systems Group Test

Lastline Inc., the leader in advanced network based malware protection, today announced that for the second year in a row it achieved 100 percent security effectiveness in the 2017 NSS Labs Breach Detection Systems Group Test. The combination of extraordinary Security Effectiveness and a low total cost of ownership earned Lastline a "NSS Recommended" rating for the third year in a row. Prior to Lastline achieving 100 percent detection in last year's Breach Detection test, no other product had achieved this result in any NSS test.

NSS Labs conducts independent, real-world testing of the malware-based threats faced by organizations, including drive-by exploits, social media exploits, and threats targeting web and email traffic. Each year NSS Labs increases the sophistication of the threats and the level of evasion techniques employed. This year's test included seven products from six vendors and had a significantly lower average Security Effectiveness score compared to last year's test. Despite the elevated sophistication of this year's test, Lastline detected every single piece of malware.

"We are very pleased with the test results," said Chris Kruegel, Lastline co-founder and CEO. "NSS Labs is the recognized leader in independent security product testing and can create a testing environment that mimics the sophisticated threats that criminals use to breach networks. Deep Content Inspection™ is the detection technology that excelled in this year and last year's test, and is at the core of all Lastline products. Combining years of experience and our uniquely talented engineering team have again demonstrated our ability to detect all behaviors engineered into any piece of malware, and our ability to distinguish between malicious and benign activity. Excellent detection combined with an extremely low false positive rate means that scarce incident response teams are not wasting time following up on false alarms, but instead are using our high-fidelity alerts to respond to real threats."

Security Effectiveness is only part of the equation that results in improved enterprise security. In addition, Lastline has embraced a cloud-based architecture that results in a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). The low TCO calculated by NSS shows that organizations can afford to deploy unmatched breach detection across their entire network, instead of only at certain locations. With Lastline, IT organizations conserve their scarce security resources while improving breach detection and response.

"Breach Detection Systems are a must-have technology for any organization needing to defend against malware infections and data loss. Threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and as a result, this year's Breach Detection Systems test was significantly more difficult than prior years' tests," said Vikram Phatak, CEO at NSS Labs. "Lastline Enterprise achieved a 100 percent Security Effectiveness rating, having detected even the most sophisticated attacks and evasion techniques, and should be on the short list for anyone looking to purchase a breach detection solution."

To view the 2017 NSS Labs Breach Detection Systems group test results, visit www.lastline.com/nss2017 .

