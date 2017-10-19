Optical Communications Innovators to Deliver Keynote Presentations at OFC 2018

The Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC), the world's leading conference and exhibition for optical communications and networking professionals, is pleased to announce the outstanding lineup of keynote speakers for OFC 2018. Marcus Weldon, Nokia Bell Labs, USA, John C. Doyle, California Institute of Technology (CalTech), USA, and Chengliang Zhang, China Telecom, China, will take the stage to discuss future innovations in optics based communication technologies.

"OFC highlights the latest advancements in the optics industry. Marcus, John and Chengliang will provide their insights and thoughts on the current state and future trends of our industry. They will collectively cover hot topics such as ground-breaking optical innovations, data-center connectivity, 5G-oriented optical networking, and the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning in optical networks," said OFC General Co-Chair, Xiang Liu, Huawei "With each breakthrough in optical communication and network technologies, the world comes closer together. It's an exciting time to be part of the industry and the plenary program will provide a fascinating glimpse of where things are heading."

Marcus Weldon, President of Nokia Bell Labs, USA Marcus Weldon a luminary in the industry in terms of the clarity, depth and breadth of his vision for the future of networks. He has championed many technological disruptions in telecommunications networks, from the evolution and convergence of networks to "all IP," the evolution of copper-based Access networks to support sophisticated interference cancellation (so-called vectoring), the evolution of wireless networks to highly-distributed networks of small cells and the emergence of virtualization and Software Defined Networking as profound industry changing forces that will drive a new integrated and federated network architecture and economics. He first joined AT&T Bell Labs in 1995 as a post-doctoral researcher, and was named the thirteenth president Bell Labs in December 2013. He has been recognized with a number of science and engineering awards and is a member of the FCC Open Internet Advisory Committee. Follow Marcus on Twitter: @MarcusWeldon.

John C. Doyle, John G Braun Professor of Control and Dynamical Systems, Electrical Engineering, and BioEngineering, California Institute of Technology (Caltech) For the past 40 years, John Doyle has worked on the mathematical foundations for complex networks with applications in biology, technology, medicine, ecology, neuroscience, and multiscale physics that integrates theory from control, computation, communication, optimization, statistics (e.g. Machine Learning).. His students and research group developed software packages like the Matlab Robust Control Toolbox and the Systems Biology Markup Language (SBML). His contributions have earned him a multitude of awards through his career and he is currently the Jean-Lou Chameau Professor of Control and Dynamical Systems, Electrical Engineer, and BioEngineering at Caltech.

Chengliang Zhang, Vice President of China Telecom Beijing Research Institute, China During his career, Chengliang Zhang has worked extensively in the optical networks, SDN/NFV and network evolution. From 1995 to 2002, he worked as an engineer and a director of Transmission and Access Research Department at China Information and Communication Research Institute where he engaged in research on optical networks. From 2002 to 2014, he was a deputy Chief Engineer at China Telecom Corporation Limited Beijing Research Institute (CTBRI), conducting research on optical networks and broadband networks. He is currently the Vice President of the China Telecom Beijing Research Institute and the Vice President of Optical committee, China Institute of Communications.

About OFC

The Optical Fiber Conference and Exposition (OFC) is the largest global conference and exposition for optical communications and networking professionals. For more than 40 years, OFC has drawn attendees from all corners of the globe to meet and greet, teach and learn, make connections and move business forward.

OFC includes dynamic business programming, an exposition of more than 550 companies, and high impact peer-reviewed research that, combined, showcase the trends and pulse of the entire optical networking and communications industry. OFC is managed by The Optical Society (OSA) and co-sponsored by OSA, the IEEE Communications Society (IEEE/ComSoc), and the IEEE Photonics Society. OFC 2018 will be held from 11-15 March 2018 at the San Diego Convention Center, California, USA. Follow @OFCConference, learn more OFC Conference LinkedIn, and watch highlights OFC YouTube.