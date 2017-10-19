Fuze Web to Enable the First Full UCaaS Experience - No Download Required

Fuze, the leading cloud based communications platform provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced it will be expanding its communication and collaboration experience through Fuze Web, enabling any user or guest participant to enjoy the same experience as Fuze Desktop users without the need to install apps or browser extensions. Expanding on deep integrations with Google and Microsoft products, users can now further enhance productivity and streamline collaboration from any Web Real Time Communication (WebRTC) enabled browser with one simple click.

According to a report by Accuray Research LLP, the global WebRTC market is poised to grow at an annual growth rate of 36.8 percent over the next decade to reach approximately $41.94 billion by 2025. As market demand is set to increase, Fuze Web is designed to simplify deployment and accessibility of unified communications across the enterprise ecosystem. It provides single-click functionality and integrations with Google and Microsoft productivity suites, enabling users to seamlessly move between business apps for calling, chatting, meeting, and content sharing without leaving their browser. Additionally, Fuze Web helps simplify real-time collaboration by delivering integrated video conferencing and real-time content sharing capabilities with a frictionless "meeting join" flow for guests.

"We feel a level of acceptance has prevailed when it comes to enterprise communications. Most experiences are fraught with delayed meeting starts, heavy administrative complexity, and compatibility issues with existing operating systems. Frankly, we don't think that's acceptable," said Derek Yoo, Chief Product Officer, Fuze. "Users will find that Fuze Web is very much an extension of the platform's user experience that customers have come to know and love, offering 100 percent of the collaboration technology with zero percent of the hassle. We are doing more than giving users the ability to enjoy the full Fuze experience right from their browser. Simply put: we're eliminating long-held frustrations altogether by removing what has made the process so unsatisfying and inefficient in the first place."

Unlike most collaboration tools, Fuze Web can run directly from the browser without plugins or downloads required. Deep integration into Google and Microsoft enterprise environments enables Fuze to extend best-in-breed productivity solutions while streamlining internal and external communication and collaboration. For example, users can "Make a Call" using the Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge Dialer, or they can turn any calendar event into a Fuze meeting, allowing up to 1,000 participants to attend in seconds. Fuze Web also automatically sets a user's presence based on Google or Microsoft calendar presence, and can display Office 365 and Google Calendar contact information just as it would on Fuze Desktop.

IDC estimates that by 2018, over 25 percent of Fortune 500 companies will have deployed IT-supported Chromebooks across their organizations. Fuze Web was designed in anticipation of this trend, and is the first to deliver a full Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) experience for Chromebooks.

Key product features:

Business Voice: Enjoy the full Fuze global voice experience directly from your browser. ● Capabilities: Search contacts across your corporate, Office 365, or Google contacts; click-to-call directly or use the Fuze dialpad.

Meetings: One click to join means a more simplified meeting experience and the end of delayed meeting starts and frustrated participants. ● Capabilities: Meeting customization; content sharing; chat functionality; invite options; Fuze Content Locker for preloaded content; full multiparty HD quality video; and recording capabilities.

Modern Messaging: Whether users are sending a brief message to a colleague or working on a group project with individuals from around the world, Fuze Web makes collaboration simple. ● Capabilities: Individuals and group favorites; hide, mute, favorite, and leave group options; file preview and share prior to download; integrations with Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook to support smarter Presence functionality.

"Fuze increases the efficiency of communication by combining a simple user experience, an intelligent platform, and third-party enterprise integrations to enhance every conversation and drive workforce productivity," continued Yoo. "We were the first to reimagine the way unified communications is defined with the introduction of a user interface that brings together voice, video, and messaging into one unique app, and we are excited to extend this experience for even more users with the development of Fuze Web."

To learn more about Fuze Web, visit the Fuze website. Click here to see how Fuze is reimagining the enterprise communications experience to power the digital workplace of tomorrow, today.

