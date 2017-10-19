8x8 Appoints Accomplished Industry Executives to Key Strategic Positions Overseeing Company’s Global Sales Organization

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ EGHT), the leading provider of truly unified communications, today announced the appointments of multiple senior executives to the company's global sales organization. These appointments, combined with the recent strengthening of 8x8's marketing and engineering organizations, align with the company's strategic decision to increase its investment in the business to accelerate sales momentum and revenue growth.

"By assembling world-class sales, marketing and engineering teams, 8x8 is maximizing its ability to develop, market, sell and deliver the truly unified communications solutions and services that companies need on a global basis to run their business smarter and faster," said Vikram Verma, CEO of 8x8. "These latest, high-caliber appointments to our global sales organization underscore the attractiveness of the $50 billion cloud communications market opportunity, and the leadership position 8x8 has earned in the industry. With our senior leadership team now fully in place, we look forward to implementing additional strategic initiatives to accelerate adoption and revenue growth globally across all of our core customer segments."

As part of the announcement, 8x8 is realigning the company into two business units-Small Business & eCommerce and Midmarket & Enterprise. These two business units, led by new Senior Vice Presidents Samuel Wilson and Scott Sampson respectively, will align sales and delivery, tightly coupled with demand generation, services and support to drive segment revenue, growth and profitability globally. Senior Vice President of Global Sales Puneet Arora will remain at the company through the end of the calendar year to assist in the transition, and both Wilson and Sampson will report directly to 8x8 CEO Vikram Verma. Recent promotions and hires include:

8x8 now delivers one unified platform for cloud communications, collaboration tools, video conferencing, and contact center solutions to improve IT efficiency and reduce headaches; one seamless communications experience for employees and customers; and one real-time data analytics platform for constant learning and improvement. The company recently launched 8x8 Virtual Office® Editions, a suite of products designed to revolutionize business communications. As part of the launch, 8x8 announced the new 8x8 Virtual Office X8 edition, which offers unified communications, collaboration and contact center in one solution. By eliminating the communications silos that exist due to fragmented solutions, 8x8 Virtual Office X8 allows companies to run their business faster and smarter with a unified solution for efficient and seamless communications and collaboration between employees, partners and customers.

